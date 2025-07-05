IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj Achieves MAJOR Milestone; Joins Kapil Dev, Ishant Sharma In This Historic List

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj created history after his impressive six-wicket haul in the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The 30-year-Siraj looked in good rhythm and dismissed six English batters -- Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir -- for 70 runs in the first innings of the ongoing second Test at Edgbaston

After his impressive 6 for 7, Siraj became the first Indian bowler to take a six-wicket haul in a Test match for India in England as well as South Africa.

Eight Indian bowlers -- Ishant Sharma, Amar Singh, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Chetan Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dilip Doshi, Bishan Singh Bedi, and Siraj -- have dismissed six or more English batters in one innings of a Test match played in England. On the other hand, the likes of Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Jasprit Bumrah, Javagal Srinath, Ravindra Jadeja, and Siraj have picked up a six-wicket haul in South Africa. However, Siraj is the only Indian pacer to take a six-wicket haul in both centuries.

Meanwhile, Siraj also joined an elite list of Indian bowlers to take a five-wicket haul in a Test innings at Edgbaston. Following his impressive outing with the ball in the first innings, Siraj joined the likes of Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev and Ishant Sharma who have taken five wickets in an innings in Birmingham.

Mohammed Reflects On His Six-Wicket Haul At Edgbaston

After bagging a six-wicket haul in the second Test against England on Friday, India pacer Mohammed Siraj said he was waiting for his standout performance for over a year.

Siraj's 6-70 helped India bounce back into the game after a massive 303-run partnership between Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184 not out) put the host in a strong position. Impressive knocks from Brook and Smith pushed England to 407 from 84/5.

"This feeling is unbelievable. I’d been waiting for a moment like this for over a year. I always bowled well but wickets didn’t come. Today, the morning session felt good but still no breakthrough - so these six wickets are really special," Siraj said on JioHotsar.

Reflecting on the challenging conditions at Edgbaston, Siraj said he loves to perform under pressure and India's mighty first innings total of 587 also provided a cushion.

"The pitch was slow, but I knew I had a responsibility. I haven’t played too many matches recently, but with experience, I knew not to try too much. Just keep bowling in the right areas. That builds pressure and changes the atmosphere. I’ve played 38 Tests, so my aim was to bring stability," the India pacer said.

"With 600 runs on the board, I didn’t want to go hunting for wickets - I just wanted to be consistent. I love responsibility, I love challenges. I’ve seen many challenges in life, and I feel I perform best when there’s a burden on my shoulders," he added.