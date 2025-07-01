IND Vs ENG 2nd Test Pitch Report From Edgbaston Stadium: Challenge Batters Early, Spinners Late – Will India Pick Kuldeep Yadav?

The countdown is on for the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting July 2. After letting the first Test at Headingley slip through their fingers despite being in control, Rohit Sharma’s men will be desperate to bounce back. But before a ball is bowled, all eyes are on the Edgbaston pitch — and it’s already generating headlines.

In the first glimpse shared by journalist Sandipan Banerjee on X (formerly Twitter), the surface looked green and juicy — a dream scenario for seamers. The grass coverage across the 22 yards suggests early assistance for fast bowlers, especially under cloudy Birmingham skies. However, as seen in Headingley, what meets the eye can be deceptive. A grassy pitch was eventually trimmed before the game, leading to a flat surface and a run-fest that saw seven centuries scored.

So, is the Edgbaston pitch really trouble for batters? Or are we in for another batting-friendly strip once the curator mows it down? If history and strategy are any indicators, the extra grass may well be shaved off, leaving just a light covering for initial movement before the pitch settles into a batters’ paradise by Day 3.

England Eye 2-0 Lead, India Plot Kuldeep Yadav Inclusion

With the five-match Test series now skewed 1-0 in England’s favour, Ben Stokes and Co. will aim to capitalize on home conditions and a confident dressing room. For India, the big selection question looms: Will Kuldeep Yadav make the XI?

There’s growing support for the chinaman bowler’s inclusion. His record against England is impressive — 21 wickets in 6 Tests — and his unique skillset could be India’s X-factor, especially if the pitch starts turning from Day 4 onwards. Edgbaston pitches have historically supported spin late in the game, and if cracks appear under the summer sun, Kuldeep’s variations could wreak havoc.

While Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to lead the pace charge, the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep could become a lethal combo if India go with three pacers and two spinners — a potential game-changing move considering England's traditional vulnerability against wrist spin.

Edgbaston Pitch Behavior: Day-by-Day Breakdown

Day 1-2: Expect pronounced seam movement, aided by the Dukes ball and cooler, cloudy conditions. Bowlers will look to exploit the lateral movement, especially in the first two sessions.

Day 3-4: As the surface dries and flattens, batting will get easier. Consistent bounce and less sideways movement could see bigger scores and long partnerships.

Day 5: Cracks and footmarks may bring spinners into the picture. Variable bounce and turn could set up a thrilling finish if the match goes the distance.

Edgbaston Average Innings Scores:

1st innings: 310

2nd innings: 280

3rd innings: 230-250

4th innings: 170-200

Birmingham Weather Forecast: Rain a Spoilsport or Sideshow?

The weather could play a crucial role in this Test. According to BBC Weather and AccuWeather:

Day 1 (July 2): Cloudy skies, occasional rain, possible thunderstorm before the start.

Day 2-3 (July 3-4): Ideal cricket weather with sunny intervals and mild breeze.

Day 4 (July 5): Cloudy with early showers; rain probability increases to 62%.

Day 5 (July 6): Intermittent rain and overcast conditions.

If clouds persist, England’s seamers — especially someone like Jofra Archer, if picked — could become a massive threat. His potential return to Test cricket after four years could tilt the scales in England’s favour.