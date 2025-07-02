IND Vs ENG 2nd Test: Why Are Players Wearing Black Armbands At Edgbaston? Check Here

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: The ongoing second Test between India and England at Edgbaston began on a solemn note as players from both sides wore black armbands on Day 1 to pay their respects to former England cricketer Wayne Larkins, who passed away earlier this week. Larkins, fondly known as “Ned,” represented England in 13 Tests and 25 ODIs between 1979 and 1991.

Larkins etched his name in English cricket history when he hit the winning runs in the memorable 1990 Test victory over the West Indies at Sabina Park, Jamaica. His international career spanned over a decade, debuting in an ODI against New Zealand on June 20, 1979, and playing his final game in 1991.

Earlier Armbands: Tributes in First Test

This isn’t the first time black armbands have been worn during the series. In the first Test at Headingley (June 20–24), players wore them on Day 1, Day 3, and Day 5 to commemorate separate tragic events and individuals.

Day 1: In memory of victims of a tragic passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Day 3: As a mark of respect for former England fast bowler David Lawrence.

Day 5: To honour former Indian left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi.

The gestures reflect the series' ongoing efforts to pay tribute to the legacy and lives associated with the sport.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: England Won The Toss Opted To Bowl First

The second Test got underway on July 2 at Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium with England captain Ben Stokes winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. England retained the same playing XI that clinched the first Test in Leeds by five wickets.

India, on the other hand, made three significant changes:

- Jasprit Bumrah (rested for workload management),

- B Sai Sudharsan, and

- Shardul Thakur were replaced by

- Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler and India’s standout performer in the Leeds Test, will return for the third match at Lord’s.

The five-match Test series stands at 1-0 in England’s favour following their victory at Headingley. The third Test is scheduled to be played at Lord’s, London, from July 10 to 14, where both teams will aim to shift the series momentum in their favour.