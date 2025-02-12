IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For India Vs England, Ahmedabad, 2 PM IST, February 12
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Dream11 Team Prediction India vs England Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs ENG, India Dream11 Team Player List, England Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips
Trending Photos
After dominating the first two ODIs, India will look to seal the series with a whitewash as they take on England in the third and final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The hosts have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead, courtesy of clinical performances in all departments. On the other hand, Jos Buttler’s England will aim to salvage pride and gain momentum ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy 2025: Top Tournaments Missed By India Pacer Due To Injury - In Pics
Match Details
Match: India (IND) vs England (ENG), 3rd ODI
Date: February 12, 2025 (Wednesday)
Time: 01:30 PM IST | 08:00 AM GMT
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
IND vs ENG: Head-to-Head Record
India have now beaten England 60 times in ODIs, while England have won 44 matches in the 109 encounters between the two teams. With two tied games and three no results, the rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting in international cricket.
IND vs ENG: Pitch and Weather Report
The Ahmedabad surface is expected to be a paradise for batters, with some early movement available for pacers due to moisture in the pitch. As the game progresses, the conditions should favor stroke play, making a 300+ total highly likely. The weather forecast indicates hot and dry conditions, with temperatures reaching up to 31°C and humidity levels between 20-25%.
Key Players to Watch Out For
India:
Rohit Sharma: The Indian captain returned to form with a scintillating century in the second ODI.
Virat Kohli: The veteran batter is just 89 runs away from the 14,000-run milestone in ODIs.
Ravindra Jadeja: With his all-round prowess, he remains a game-changer in Indian conditions.
England:
Jos Buttler: The England skipper will need to lead from the front to avoid a clean sweep.
Phil Salt: One of the few bright spots for England in the series with his attacking batting.
Adil Rashid: The leg-spinner has used Indian conditions well and will be key in the middle overs.
Predicted Playing XI
India:
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh
England:
Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood
Dream11 Fantasy Team Predictions
Dream11 Team 1
Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt
Batters: Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill
All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Adil Rashid
Captain: Ravindra Jadeja | Vice-captain: Joe Root
Dream11 Team 2
Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt
Batters: Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Adil Rashid
Captain: Shubman Gill | Vice-captain: Ben Duckett
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv