IND vs ENG 3rd ODI FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch India vs England Ahmedabad Match Free Live Cricket Streaming, Telecast On TV Channel, Mobile Apps And Online

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Ahmedabad is set to witness an electrifying finale as India takes on England in the third and final ODI of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With the Men in Blue having already sealed the series with back-to-back victories, the focus now shifts to a potential clean sweep and individual milestones. Meanwhile, England will be desperate to salvage pride before heading home.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming?

For fans eager to catch every moment of the action, here are the live-streaming details:

Match Date: February 12, 2025 (Tuesday)

Time: 1:30 PM IST (Toss at 1:00 PM IST)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema

Can India Secure a Clean Sweep and Kohli Reach His Milestone?

With two four-wicket wins in Nagpur and Cuttack, India has dominated the series, showcasing depth in both batting and bowling. Captain Rohit Sharma’s return to form, marked by a stunning 90-ball 119 in the second ODI, has been a massive boost for the team. However, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who is just 89 runs away from becoming the third batter in history to reach 14,000 ODI runs. If he gets going, Ahmedabad could witness yet another memorable Kohli masterclass.

Can England End the Series on a High?

Jos Buttler’s England side has struggled to find momentum, with inconsistent batting performances hurting their chances. The absence of Ben Stokes and Sam Curran has exposed England’s lower middle order, putting extra pressure on Joe Root and Harry Brook. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have shown flashes of brilliance, but they need better support to counter India’s in-form top order.

What Are the Key Battles to Watch Out For?

Virat Kohli vs Adil Rashid – The veteran leg-spinner dismissed Kohli cheaply in the last game. Can the Indian maestro turn the tables?

Jasprit Bumrah vs Jos Buttler – Buttler has struggled against India’s pace spearhead in the past. Will he crack the Bumrah code this time?

Shubman Gill vs Jofra Archer – Gill’s aggressive starts have set the tone for India. Archer’s raw pace could pose a serious challenge early on.

IND vs ENG: What Will the Pitch and Weather Conditions Be Like?

The Narendra Modi Stadium has historically favored batters, but spinners tend to come into play as the game progresses. The average first-innings score here in ODIs is around 280, making it a competitive venue. With clear skies and warm temperatures forecasted, expect ideal cricketing conditions for this high-stakes battle.

What Are the Squads for IND vs ENG 3rd ODI?

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

England:

Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jos Buttler (c), Jamie Smith, Philip Salt, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood.