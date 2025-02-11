IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch India vs England Ahmedabad Match Free Live Telecast On TV Channel, Mobile Apps And Online

Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns with Jos Buttler's England's in the third and final One-Day International at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with impressive wins in Nagpur and Cuttack.

As India lead the ongoing ODI series against England 2-0, they might consider resting a few players for the third and final ODI match. India would look to give much-needed game time to few players and test their bench strength before the much-awaited 2025 Champions Trophy.

On the other hand, England, which lost the T20I series 4-1 before facing defeat in the ODI series as well, will look to salvage some pride.

Here's the live streaming details of India vs England 3rd ODI:

When will India vs England 3rd ODI be held?

The third ODI between India and England will take place on Wednesday, February 12.

Where will India vs England 3rd ODI take place?

The third ODI between India and England will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time will India vs England 3rd ODI start?

The third ODI between India and England will begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

When and where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd ODI live on TV?

The third ODI between India and England will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

When and where to watch live stream of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between India and England will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Phil Salt (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.