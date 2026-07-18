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IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI Preview: Rohit Sharma in focus as India, England battle for series win at Lord's

Ahead of the 3rd ODI against England, the spotlight remains firmly on Rohit Sharma. The former India captain has endured an uncharacteristically lean run, managing just one half-century in eight ODI innings this year. 

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI Preview: Rohit Sharma in focus as India, England battle for series win at Lord's
Image Credit: IANS

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