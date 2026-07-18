The spotlight, though, remains firmly on Rohit Sharma. The former India captain has endured an uncharacteristically lean run, managing just one half-century in eight ODI innings this year. Lord's has often been the stage where reputations are reinforced, and India will hope their former captain rediscovers his rhythm when it matters most. A strong opening partnership between Rohit and Kohli would go a long way in easing the pressure on the middle order.