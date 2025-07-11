Star England batter Joe Root scripted history after smashing a fine century on the second day of the ongoing third Test against India at Lord's on Friday, July 11. On the very first ball on Day 2, Root hit Jasprit Bumrah for a boundary to bring his 37th hundred in Test cricket.

With his 37th Test hundred, Root surpassed former India captain Rahul Dravid and Australian star Steve Smith, who have 36th Test centuries to their names.

The 34-year-old Root is now just one century behind Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who sits fourth on the all-time list with 38 Test hundreds.The all-time list is topped by legendary Sachin Tendulkar with 51 centuries, followed by South African great Jacques Kallis (45) and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (41).

Most Centuries In Test Cricket

51 - Sachin Tendulkar (India)

45 - Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

41 - Ricky Ponting (Australia)

38 - Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

37* - Joe Root (England)

Notably, it was the 11th Test century for Root against India. He equaled Steve Smith for joint-most Test centuries against India.

Most Centuries Against India In Test Cricket

11* - Joe Root (ENG)

11 - Steve Smith (AUS)

8 - Ricky Ponting (AUS)

8 - Vivian Richards (WI)

8 - Garry Sobers (WI)

Root was eventually dismissed on 104 by Jasprit Bumrah with a brilliant delivery. Root's wicket brought India back in the game in the ongoing Lord's Test against England.

The five-Test match series for Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is currently evenly poised at 1-1 after India bounced back emphatically at Edgbaston from the defeat in the opening encounter at Leeds.