IND vs ENG 3rd Test Lord’s Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport At The Home Of Cricket?

IND vs ENG: With the five-match Test series tantalisingly locked at 1-1, India and England are set for a mouthwatering third clash at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground, starting July 10. After a commanding 336-run win at Edgbaston, India enter the match with confidence and momentum firmly on their side.

India’s First Test Win at Edgbaston Fuels Belief

India made a bold statement in the second Test at Birmingham. Not only did they level the series, but they also registered their first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston an achievement made sweeter by the dominant manner in which it was achieved. Shubman Gill led from the front with a double century in the first innings and followed it up with a second hundred in the match, establishing himself as the batting lynchpin of the side.

The Indian bowling unit was equally ruthless. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep consistently hit the right areas, never letting England settle. Jasprit Bumrah, though limited in overs, was effective with the old ball, and the fielders backed up the bowlers with sharp catching.

Leeds Run-Fest Recap: India Found Form Despite Loss

The series began in Leeds with both teams trading batting blows in a high-scoring contest. India had four centurions Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal all of whom looked in good touch. However, England snatched victory thanks to a stunning 149 from opener Ben Duckett, swinging the match their way late in the game.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Weather Report

Now, the focus shifts to Lord’s a venue drenched in tradition and prestige. And for once this English summer, weather won’t be an issue. Both BBC and AccuWeather have forecast clear skies and bright sunshine for all five days, with temperatures expected to hover around 30-31°C. This is good news for fans and players alike, especially the fast bowlers who relish long spells in uninterrupted play.

The pitch at Lord’s, however, promises to be a different kind of test. A green-top surface with the potential for uneven bounce could test both batters and fielders. The last Test here the World Test Championship final was witness to erratic bounce and low-carry edges that troubled even experienced slip fielders. Fielding positions will need to be nimble, and batters will have to adjust quickly to the changing pace off the deck.

With the series perfectly balanced, a win here at Lord’s could swing the momentum dramatically ahead of the final two Tests. For India, a victory would signal dominance on English soil, while England will be desperate to regain control after the Edgbaston thrashing.

As the teams gear up for what promises to be an enthralling battle, fans across the world can look forward to five days of gripping Test cricket at the "Home of Cricket."