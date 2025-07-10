IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing 11s, Pitch Report & Top Picks for Lord’s Showdown
Get the best IND vs ENG Dream11 team prediction for the 3rd Test at Lord's with expert fantasy tips, playing XIs, pitch report, and top captain-vice captain picks.
As India and England gear up for the pivotal third Test at Lord’s, the tension couldn’t be higher. With the five-match series finely balanced, both sides are eager to take the upper hand at the iconic ‘Home of Cricket’. The return of pace aces Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer adds extra firepower to this highly anticipated encounter. This guide offers everything you need — from IND vs ENG Dream11 team prediction, expert fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, to the best captain and vice-captain choices. Whether you're aiming for small leagues or a grand league win, we've got you covered.
Match Preview: Battle for Supremacy at Lord’s
The India vs England 3rd Test begins on July 10 at 3:30 PM IST. Following a dominating win at Edgbaston, India has momentum on their side. Shubman Gill, who has amassed 585 runs in just two Tests, leads the charge as captain and continues to look imperious at the crease.
For England, questions remain — from Zak Crawley's form to the reliability of the middle-order. Joe Root, who lost his top ICC Test ranking recently, will be key if England are to bounce back.
Both teams welcome back their strike weapons: Archer for England and Bumrah for India — both fresh, hungry, and vital on the seam-friendly surface of Lord’s.
Pitch & Weather Report: What to Expect at Lord’s
Pitch:
Expect a balanced surface with initial assistance for pacers, especially under cloudy skies. There’s some grass on the pitch, but it may ease out as the game progresses. Batters willing to grind can reap rewards.
Weather:
Overcast conditions are expected across most of the five days. While there’s no major rain threat initially, light showers may disrupt play on the final days.
Top Fantasy Picks for IND vs ENG 3rd Test
India:
Shubman Gill (Captain Choice)
Form: 585 runs in 2 matches
Why Pick: Red-hot form, technically sound, consistent across innings.
Rishabh Pant
Form: 342 runs
Why Pick: Explosive potential, especially valuable in small leagues.
Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-Captain Choice)
Form: 5 wickets in 1 match
Why Pick: Lord’s slope suits him. With the new ball, he’s lethal.
England:
Harry Brook
Form: 280 runs
Why Pick: Aggressive yet reliable; excellent for H2H formats.
Ben Duckett
Form: 236 runs
Why Pick: Starts fast, and if he stays in, scores quick.
Jofra Archer
Comeback Game
Why Pick: High X-factor player; potential to clean up the tail.
Dream11 Fantasy Teams: Best Combinations
Head-to-Head/Small League
Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Jamie Smith
Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook (VC), Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jofra Archer
Grand League (Winner Takes All)
Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Jamie Smith
Batters: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Yashasvi Jaiswal
All-rounder: Ben Stokes
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Vice-Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal
Captain & Vice-Captain Choices by Format
Contest TypeCaptainVice-Captain
Head-to-Head Shubman Gill Harry Brook
Small League Rishabh Pant Jamie Smith
Grand League Jasprit Bumrah Yashasvi Jaiswal
Expert Advice: Strategies to Win Big
With swing likely early, load up on opening pacers — Bumrah, Archer, Siraj.
Don’t shy away from taking a punt on a low-picked batter like KL Rahul or Karun Nair.
Pick form players as anchors, and sprinkle one or two wildcards for grand leagues.
Watch the toss — the team bowling first could get early wickets due to overcast conditions.
Probable Playing XIs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir
