IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing 11s, Pitch Report & Top Picks for Lord’s Showdown

As India and England gear up for the pivotal third Test at Lord’s, the tension couldn’t be higher. With the five-match series finely balanced, both sides are eager to take the upper hand at the iconic ‘Home of Cricket’. The return of pace aces Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer adds extra firepower to this highly anticipated encounter. This guide offers everything you need — from IND vs ENG Dream11 team prediction, expert fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, to the best captain and vice-captain choices. Whether you're aiming for small leagues or a grand league win, we've got you covered.

Match Preview: Battle for Supremacy at Lord’s

The India vs England 3rd Test begins on July 10 at 3:30 PM IST. Following a dominating win at Edgbaston, India has momentum on their side. Shubman Gill, who has amassed 585 runs in just two Tests, leads the charge as captain and continues to look imperious at the crease.

For England, questions remain — from Zak Crawley's form to the reliability of the middle-order. Joe Root, who lost his top ICC Test ranking recently, will be key if England are to bounce back.

Both teams welcome back their strike weapons: Archer for England and Bumrah for India — both fresh, hungry, and vital on the seam-friendly surface of Lord’s.

Pitch & Weather Report: What to Expect at Lord’s

Pitch:

Expect a balanced surface with initial assistance for pacers, especially under cloudy skies. There’s some grass on the pitch, but it may ease out as the game progresses. Batters willing to grind can reap rewards.

Weather:

Overcast conditions are expected across most of the five days. While there’s no major rain threat initially, light showers may disrupt play on the final days.

Top Fantasy Picks for IND vs ENG 3rd Test

India:

Shubman Gill (Captain Choice)

Form: 585 runs in 2 matches

Why Pick: Red-hot form, technically sound, consistent across innings.

Rishabh Pant

Form: 342 runs

Why Pick: Explosive potential, especially valuable in small leagues.

Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-Captain Choice)

Form: 5 wickets in 1 match

Why Pick: Lord’s slope suits him. With the new ball, he’s lethal.

England:

Harry Brook

Form: 280 runs

Why Pick: Aggressive yet reliable; excellent for H2H formats.

Ben Duckett

Form: 236 runs

Why Pick: Starts fast, and if he stays in, scores quick.

Jofra Archer

Comeback Game

Why Pick: High X-factor player; potential to clean up the tail.

Dream11 Fantasy Teams: Best Combinations

Head-to-Head/Small League

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Jamie Smith

Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook (VC), Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jofra Archer

Grand League (Winner Takes All)

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Jamie Smith

Batters: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounder: Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Vice-Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices by Format

Contest TypeCaptainVice-Captain

Head-to-Head Shubman Gill Harry Brook

Small League Rishabh Pant Jamie Smith

Grand League Jasprit Bumrah Yashasvi Jaiswal

Expert Advice: Strategies to Win Big

With swing likely early, load up on opening pacers — Bumrah, Archer, Siraj.

Don’t shy away from taking a punt on a low-picked batter like KL Rahul or Karun Nair.

Pick form players as anchors, and sprinkle one or two wildcards for grand leagues.

Watch the toss — the team bowling first could get early wickets due to overcast conditions.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir