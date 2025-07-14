IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Shubman Gill Scripts History At Lord’s, Eyes Virat Kohli’s Captaincy Milestone

In a landmark moment for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill rewrote history at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, surpassing Rahul Dravid’s 2002 record to become India’s highest run-scorer in a Test series on English soil. With a flick off Brydon Carse in the 13th over of India's second innings, Gill took his series tally to 607 runs, overtaking Dravid’s 602 from the six-innings haul two decades ago.

Gill’s run-fest has come in just three Tests, a staggering display of consistency and class. The 25-year-old, already boasting three centuries as captain in the series, is now chasing another Indian milestone—Virat Kohli’s 655-run tally from the 2016 home series against England. If he scores 55 more runs, Gill will surpass Kohli to become the highest-scoring Indian captain in a Test series against England.

Legacy Rewritten: Gill Among Indian Greats

This is not just about numbers. It’s about the passing of the torch. Dravid’s legendary performance in 2002 set a benchmark for resilience. Gill’s 2025 version has combined flamboyance with fortitude, reflecting the modern Indian batting ethos. His ability to anchor innings while accelerating when needed has been pivotal in India’s control over this series.

And he’s not done yet.

If India chase down 193 runs successfully in the fourth innings, Gill will become:

The fourth Indian captain to win a Test at Lord’s (after Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli)

Only the second Indian skipper to win back-to-back Tests in England

The third Indian captain to win multiple Tests in England, joining Kapil and Kohli

With such accolades within touching distance, Gill is etching his name not just in record books, but in cricketing folklore.

Bowled Over: India’s Seam Attack Creates History

While Gill stole headlines with the bat, India’s bowlers had their own statistical spectacle. In England’s second innings, India claimed seven bowled dismissals—the first time in their Test history they’ve managed this many in a single innings.

Across both innings, India bowled out 12 of England’s 20 wickets, equaling a prestigious Lord’s record set 73 years ago. The last time any team achieved 12 or more bowled dismissals in a Test was in 1955, when New Zealand dismantled England in Dunedin.

Such a rare feat speaks volumes of the discipline, accuracy, and incisiveness of India’s attack, especially in overcast English conditions.

Washington Sundar: A Quiet Match-Winner

Amidst the records and drama, Washington Sundar quietly delivered a career-defining spell. His 4/22 in England’s second innings stands as the second-best figures by an Indian spinner in England in the last 40 years—only behind Anil Kumble.

In fact, Sundar is the first Indian spinner since Bishan Singh Bedi (1974) to pick four or more wickets at Lord’s. His dismissal of Joe Root, bowled behind the legs, epitomized his craft and accuracy.

Stat Sheet: Byes, Chases & Rare Occurrences

The Lord’s Test has been filled with statistical oddities:

36 byes conceded by India—the third-highest in their Test history

Only three successful defenses of sub-200 targets in Lord’s history (last in 1955)

Targets above 150 successfully chased only eight times—most recently in 2022 and 2025 WTC Final

All eyes now turn to Day 5, with India chasing 193 and history in the balance. A win would give them a 2-1 lead and stamp their authority on English soil.