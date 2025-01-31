IND vs ENG 4th T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For India Vs England, Pune, 7 PM IST, January 31

The highly anticipated 4th T20I between India and England takes center stage at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on January 31, 2025. With India leading the five-match series 2-1, this game becomes crucial for both teams. India, fresh from a 26-run defeat in Rajkot, will look to bounce back and claim the series, while England, having mounted a strong comeback, aims to level the series and set up a thrilling final contest.

Match Overview:

India and England have displayed contrasting performances thus far. India dominated the early stages, taking a 2-0 lead, but England's stunning victory in the 3rd T20I at Rajkot has set the stage for an exhilarating battle in Pune. England’s victory has given them a renewed sense of confidence, while India will be determined to seal the series with a win in this game.

Dream11 Fantasy Tips:

Wicketkeeper Pick: Jos Buttler England’s captain, Jos Buttler, is one of the most dynamic players in T20 cricket. With 137 runs in the series so far, including a well-crafted 50 in the previous match, Buttler has been in superb form. His ability to accelerate the innings makes him a valuable asset for fantasy leagues.

Top Batters: Ben Duckett & Tilak Varma Ben Duckett was the hero in England's 3rd T20I victory, scoring a blistering 50. Duckett thrives in powerplay situations and could capitalize on the fielding restrictions. On the Indian side, Tilak Varma has been a consistent performer, contributing heavily with the bat. His calm and composed style allows him to anchor the innings when required, making him a key pick for this match.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya & Liam Livingstone Hardik Pandya has been India's go-to all-rounder. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him indispensable in fantasy teams. With 40 runs and 2 wickets in the last match, Pandya's performance could be crucial. Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone’s match-winning cameo of 43 runs off 24 balls in the previous game underlined his potential as a game-changer. Both players are essential picks for this contest.

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Brydon Carse For India, Varun Chakravarthy has been the standout bowler, with 10 wickets in the series, including a five-wicket haul. His deceptive variations will trouble the English batters once again. Arshdeep Singh, India’s premier bowler, will look to make an impact with the ball, especially in the death overs. On the English side, Brydon Carse has impressed with his accuracy, picking up 5 wickets in the last two games. His ability to strike at crucial moments makes him a top fantasy pick.

Pitch Report:

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium offers a balanced pitch, with both batters and bowlers having their moments. The pitch is expected to have good pace and bounce initially, providing an advantage to the batters. However, spinners could play a significant role, especially in the middle overs. If the pitch is dry, the spinners will find some turn, making it crucial for teams to balance their playing XI accordingly.

Weather Report:

The weather in Pune is expected to be cloudy, with temperatures around 25°C. The humidity level will be at 51%, and there is a high chance of precipitation (99%). These conditions could affect the dew factor, which is important for the team bowling second.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Predicted Playing XI:

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Dream11 Base Team for Grand League:

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Ben Duckett, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Brydon Carse

Risky Picks:

Abhishek Sharma: A promising talent who can provide a solid start if he gets going.

Phil Salt: Known for his aggressive batting, Salt could exploit early powerplays, but he hasn’t yet found his rhythm in this series.

Suryakumar Yadav: India’s T20 captain has been out of form but is capable of turning things around.