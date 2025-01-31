IND VS ENG 4th T20 Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs England 4th T20 Live On TV Channel And Online?

The electrifying India vs England T20I series is set to reach a crucial juncture as the two cricketing giants lock horns in the fourth T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. With India leading the series 2-1, a victory in this contest would secure a series win for the hosts, while England will be desperate to level the series and force a decider. Fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating the high-stakes encounter, and here’s how you can catch all the live action on your TV, laptop, and mobile devices.

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live?

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the highly anticipated India vs England 4th T20I through multiple platforms:

Television Broadcast: The match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network, bringing high-definition coverage straight to your living room.

Online Streaming: Fans who prefer streaming can catch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar, ensuring uninterrupted cricketing entertainment on the go.

Mobile Access: Hotstar’s mobile app provides seamless streaming for users who want to watch the match on their smartphones and tablets.

What Are the Match Timing and Venue?

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM IST (Toss at 6:30 PM IST)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

What Is the IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Record & Series Recap?

India and England have faced off in 27 T20Is, with India winning 15 and England securing 12 victories. The ongoing series has already delivered enthralling moments, with India winning the first two T20Is in Kolkata and Chennai. However, England bounced back in the third match in Rajkot, defending 171 with clinical precision.

In the last encounter, Varun Chakravarthy was India’s standout bowler, claiming a five-wicket haul (5/24). However, England’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Jamie Overton, restricted India to 145/9, sealing a 26-run victory. With the Pune pitch expected to favor pacers, India may consider playing both Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami to bolster their attack.

What Are the Predicted Playing XIs?

India:

Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Washington Sundar/Dhruv Jurel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy

England:

Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Who Are the Key Players to Watch?

Suryakumar Yadav: The Indian captain will be looking to bounce back after a string of low scores.

Varun Chakravarthy: Having registered two five-wicket hauls in T20Is, the mystery spinner remains a potent threat.

Liam Livingstone: England’s power-hitter can take the game away with his aggressive stroke play.

Jofra Archer: The express pacer will be England’s trump card in Pune’s pace-friendly conditions.

What’s at Stake?

For India, a win will mean a series victory, reinforcing their dominance in the shorter format. England, on the other hand, will look to push the series into a decider by securing a much-needed victory. With both teams having plenty to play for, the fourth T20I promises to be an absolute cracker.