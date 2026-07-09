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IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Shreyas Iyer opts to bat as Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna return

India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first in the must-win fourth T20I against England in Bristol. Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna returned to the playing XI after Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy were ruled out with hamstring injuries.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 10:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Shreyas Iyer opts to bat as Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna return
Image Credit: IANS

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