IND vs ENG 4th Test Pitch And Weather Report From Old Trafford: Will Rain And Old Trafford Pitch Help Or Hurt India’s Comeback Hopes?

As the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 heats up, all eyes turn to Old Trafford, Manchester, where India and England lock horns for the crucial fourth Test starting July 23. Trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, India are fighting not only for parity but also for survival. A loss here would seal the series in England’s favour. Amid looming injury setbacks and unpredictable Manchester skies, India’s hopes hinge on both the pitch and the weather gods.

Old Trafford Pitch Report: A Double-Edged Sword

The Old Trafford surface promises intrigue. While historically regarded as a fast bowler’s paradise, recent trends suggest a transformation. Pitches here have flattened out, with increasing assistance for spinners, particularly in the latter stages of the game. But the plot thickens with the recent Manchester rains, which could inject moisture back into the wicket and rekindle some of its pace-friendly past.

Experts believe the current surface resembles Edgbaston more than Leeds or Lord’s — where India saw mixed fortunes. The green tinge seen in pre-match photos is likely to be trimmed before play, but under heavy clouds, seam movement could still be a major factor early on.

Old Trafford Recent Stats

England scored 592 against Australia in Ashes 2023

Sri Lanka managed 236 in 2024; England chased 358

In 10 recent Tests at this venue, teams batting first won eight times

These numbers clearly hint: win the toss, bat first, and build pressure.

Weather Watch: Rain, Rain, Go Away?

Manchester’s weather remains the biggest wildcard. A 30% chance of rain hovers over Day 1, with intermittent showers predicted across the first three days. Overcast conditions are expected to dominate, especially early in the match, potentially favouring swing bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The temperature will hover between 13°C to 21°C — a stark contrast from the sunnier venues earlier in the series.

According to the UK Met Office and Google Weather updates:

Day 1: Cloudy with 25–30% rain chance

Days 2–3: Possible interruptions, especially in the first session

Days 4–5: Better conditions, ideal for batting/spin

If play gets truncated on Day 1 or 2, teams may consider a more aggressive approach to force a result within the remaining time.

Team India’s Selection Puzzle

India's campaign has been jolted by injuries, with Akash Deep ruled out due to a groin issue and Nitish Reddy sidelined with a knee injury. These setbacks could force captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir to rethink their combination. India’s successful three-allrounder formula from Edgbaston might give way to a traditional six-batter setup.

Likely inclusions:

Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja as spin options

Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan to bolster the middle order

Anshul Kamboj, fresh off a strong India A tour, could be a surprise pick if conditions demand an extra seamer

Meanwhile, England look more settled, though they'll keep a close eye on moisture levels to decide their bowling composition — possibly fielding two spinners.

Tactical Take: What to Expect on Match Day

Given the conditions, the toss becomes even more critical. Batting first remains statistically superior at Old Trafford, but if cloud cover persists, the new ball could do wonders. The first session on Day 1 may be decisive — both teams will look to exploit early swing.

Expect a classic English Test battle:

Seamers to dominate early, with lateral movement under overcast skies

Spinners to come into play from Day 3, especially if the sun breaks through

Batsmen to be cautious early, then aggressive once conditions settle

India’s biggest challenge? Managing the mental and strategic pressure of a must-win game on foreign soil — and at a venue where they’ve never tasted victory (four losses, five draws).