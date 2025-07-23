Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2935532https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ind-vs-eng-4th-test-pitch-and-weather-report-from-old-trafford-will-rain-and-old-trafford-pitch-help-or-hurt-india-s-comeback-hopes-2935532.html
NewsCricket
INDIA VS ENGLAND 4TH TEST 2025

IND vs ENG 4th Test Pitch And Weather Report From Old Trafford: Will Rain And Old Trafford Pitch Help Or Hurt India’s Comeback Hopes?

India vs England 4th Test at Old Trafford promises a thrilling battle with rain threats, pitch twists, and crucial team changes as India fights to level the series.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 09:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND vs ENG 4th Test Pitch And Weather Report From Old Trafford: Will Rain And Old Trafford Pitch Help Or Hurt India’s Comeback Hopes?

As the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 heats up, all eyes turn to Old Trafford, Manchester, where India and England lock horns for the crucial fourth Test starting July 23. Trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, India are fighting not only for parity but also for survival. A loss here would seal the series in England’s favour. Amid looming injury setbacks and unpredictable Manchester skies, India’s hopes hinge on both the pitch and the weather gods.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: From Fairytale Wedding To Shocking Divorce—A Life Full Of Twists

Old Trafford Pitch Report: A Double-Edged Sword

The Old Trafford surface promises intrigue. While historically regarded as a fast bowler’s paradise, recent trends suggest a transformation. Pitches here have flattened out, with increasing assistance for spinners, particularly in the latter stages of the game. But the plot thickens with the recent Manchester rains, which could inject moisture back into the wicket and rekindle some of its pace-friendly past.

Experts believe the current surface resembles Edgbaston more than Leeds or Lord’s — where India saw mixed fortunes. The green tinge seen in pre-match photos is likely to be trimmed before play, but under heavy clouds, seam movement could still be a major factor early on.

Old Trafford Recent Stats

England scored 592 against Australia in Ashes 2023
Sri Lanka managed 236 in 2024; England chased 358
In 10 recent Tests at this venue, teams batting first won eight times

These numbers clearly hint: win the toss, bat first, and build pressure.

Weather Watch: Rain, Rain, Go Away?

Manchester’s weather remains the biggest wildcard. A 30% chance of rain hovers over Day 1, with intermittent showers predicted across the first three days. Overcast conditions are expected to dominate, especially early in the match, potentially favouring swing bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The temperature will hover between 13°C to 21°C — a stark contrast from the sunnier venues earlier in the series.

According to the UK Met Office and Google Weather updates:

Day 1: Cloudy with 25–30% rain chance
Days 2–3: Possible interruptions, especially in the first session
Days 4–5: Better conditions, ideal for batting/spin

If play gets truncated on Day 1 or 2, teams may consider a more aggressive approach to force a result within the remaining time.

Team India’s Selection Puzzle

India's campaign has been jolted by injuries, with Akash Deep ruled out due to a groin issue and Nitish Reddy sidelined with a knee injury. These setbacks could force captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir to rethink their combination. India’s successful three-allrounder formula from Edgbaston might give way to a traditional six-batter setup.

Likely inclusions:

Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja as spin options
Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan to bolster the middle order
Anshul Kamboj, fresh off a strong India A tour, could be a surprise pick if conditions demand an extra seamer

Meanwhile, England look more settled, though they'll keep a close eye on moisture levels to decide their bowling composition — possibly fielding two spinners.

Tactical Take: What to Expect on Match Day

Given the conditions, the toss becomes even more critical. Batting first remains statistically superior at Old Trafford, but if cloud cover persists, the new ball could do wonders. The first session on Day 1 may be decisive — both teams will look to exploit early swing.

Expect a classic English Test battle:

Seamers to dominate early, with lateral movement under overcast skies
Spinners to come into play from Day 3, especially if the sun breaks through
Batsmen to be cautious early, then aggressive once conditions settle

India’s biggest challenge? Managing the mental and strategic pressure of a must-win game on foreign soil — and at a venue where they’ve never tasted victory (four losses, five draws).

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

India vs England 4th Test 2025Old Trafford pitch report todayENG vs IND 4th Test weather updateManchester Test match pitch conditionsIndia playing XI vs England 4th TestOld Trafford cricket ground pitch reportENG vs IND Test series 2025 latest newsIndia vs England Manchester Test previewIndia vs England 4th Test rain predictionOld Trafford Manchester Test match statsWho will win ENG vs IND 4th TestIndia vs England 2025 Test series liveOld Trafford pitch behaviour day by dayIndia vs England Test match forecastShubman Gill captaincy vs EnglandJasprit Bumrah bowling conditions ManchesterMohammed Siraj swing bowling Old TraffordIndia Test record at Old TraffordEngland squad vs India 4th Test 2025Akash Deep injury update India vs EnglandOld Trafford Test match historical scoresIndia vs England 4th Test toss predictionBest bowlers for Manchester Test pitchIndia vs England weather report July 23Old Trafford spin or pace friendlyNitish Reddy
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK