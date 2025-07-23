IND vs ENG 4th Test Preview, Head-To-Head At Old Trafford, Stats, Playing XIs & Key Battles

The battle lines are drawn, the stakes couldn't be higher, and the ghosts of Manchester loom large. As India take on England in the fourth Test of the five-match series at Old Trafford on Wednesday, the equation is simple — win or watch the series slip away.

Trailing 1-2, India not only need to break their long-standing winless streak at Old Trafford but also overcome a growing injury crisis that has thinned their pace bowling reserves. With Akash Deep ruled out and Arshdeep Singh nursing a hand injury, uncapped pacer Anshul Kamboj might be handed a dream debut. Captain Shubman Gill, speaking on the eve of the match, emphasized confidence in the bench strength, stating, “We have enough quality to get 20 wickets.”

Old Trafford: A Graveyard for Indian Test Hopes

The numbers don’t lie. India have played nine Tests at Old Trafford — lost four, drawn five, and never won. The last time India played here in 2014, they suffered an innings defeat under MS Dhoni’s leadership. The only Indian century at this ground? That came from the bat of a young Sachin Tendulkar in 1990.

England, on the other hand, have made Old Trafford a fortress. Of the 84 Tests they’ve played here, they've won 33 — including 14 out of 20 since 2000. Chris Woakes and Joe Root have enjoyed personal success at the venue, with Woakes averaging under 18 with the ball and Root scoring nearly 1,000 runs.

Standout Performers: Series Heroes So Far

Shubman Gill – India’s Run Machine

Leading from the front, Gill has been nothing short of spectacular. With 607 runs in six innings at an eye-watering average of 101.16, his double hundred at Edgbaston has already become the stuff of legend. Now, 105 runs away from becoming India’s highest run-getter in a Test series against England, Gill carries the hopes of a billion fans on his shoulders.

Rishabh Pant – The Grit Factor

Despite a painful finger blow, Pant has amassed 425 runs at 70.83, showing trademark flair and resilience. His ability to counterattack under pressure could be India’s X-factor in Manchester.

Jamie Smith – England’s Breakout Star

England’s wicketkeeper Jamie Smith has taken the series by storm, scoring 415 runs at 103.75. His 272-run masterclass in the third Test tilted the balance of the series. India must find a way to neutralize him.

The Bowling Duel: Siraj, Bumrah vs Stokes, Woakes

Mohammed Siraj leads the wicket charts with 13 scalps, including a fiery 6/70 spell at Edgbaston. Jasprit Bumrah, back in form, has claimed 12 wickets in just two Tests — including a fifer at Lord’s that nearly turned the tide.

For England, Ben Stokes has led from the front — 11 wickets and endless spells of relentless pressure. Chris Woakes has thrived in home conditions and could be England’s trump card again.

Historic Milestones on the Horizon

Shubman Gill: Needs 66 runs to surpass Virat Kohli as India’s highest-scoring Test captain vs England.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 55 runs shy of 1,000 Test runs vs England.

Rishabh Pant: 127 runs away from reaching 3,500 Test runs.

Ben Stokes: 109 runs short of the 7,000-run milestone in Tests.

Key Head-to-Head Stats: England vs India in Tests

Overall Tests: 139 | England 53 wins | India 36 wins | Draws 50

At Old Trafford: 9 Tests | England 4 wins | India 0 | Draws 5

In England: 67 Tests | England 36 wins | India 9 wins

Probable XIs: Who Takes the Field?

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj.

What’s at Stake: Legacy, Redemption, and a Series Decider

For Shubman Gill’s India, this Test is more than just a match — it’s a battle against history, pressure, and adversity. For England, it’s a golden chance to seal the series and underline their dominance at home. With a potential series decider on the cards, expect drama, brilliance, and maybe a twist or two.

Can India end the Old Trafford hoodoo and script history? Or will England extend their reign at their happy hunting ground? All eyes on Manchester.