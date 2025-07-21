IND vs ENG 4th Test: Rishabh Pant Set To Break Virender Sehwag’s Historic Sixes Record In Manchester

As India gears up for a must-win fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, all eyes are on Rishabh Pant, who stands at the cusp of rewriting Indian Test cricket history. The dynamic left-hander needs just three sixes to surpass the legendary Virender Sehwag’s all-time record of 90 sixes in Test cricket—an iconic milestone that has stood unchallenged for years.

Despite carrying a finger injury from the Lord's Test, Pant remains a strong contender to feature as wicketkeeper in Manchester. If he takes the field, it could be a defining match for him both personally and professionally.

Pant vs Sehwag: The Battle of Aggression Across Eras

Virender Sehwag, known for his audacious stroke play, smashed 91 sixes in 104 Tests. Now, Pant—just 27 and only 46 Tests into his career—has already hit 88 sixes, tied with Rohit Sharma for second-most by an Indian in the format.

What makes Pant's feat even more remarkable is his strike rate of 74.19 in Test cricket—extraordinary for a middle-order batter. In comparison, Sehwag’s strike rate of 82.23 was largely shaped by his role as an opener in more pace-friendly conditions.

If Pant manages to hit just three more sixes, he will sit atop a prestigious list that includes the likes of Sehwag, Rohit Sharma (88), MS Dhoni (78), and Ravindra Jadeja (74).

Red-Hot Form Despite Injury Concerns

Pant’s ongoing form in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series has been sensational. With 425 runs in three matches at an average of 70.83, Pant has been India’s most consistent performer with the bat. His 74-run knock in the first innings at Lord’s, which included two massive sixes, not only underlined his value but also broke Viv Richards’ record for most sixes against England by a visiting batter.

Though he was visibly in discomfort after injuring his finger while keeping to Jasprit Bumrah in the third Test, Pant soldiered on. While Dhruv Jurel took over wicketkeeping duties in the second session, Pant still batted in both innings—showing resilience and commitment.

India’s Challenge: Level the Series

With England leading the five-match series 2-1, the fourth Test is crucial for Shubman Gill’s Team India. After suffering defeats at Headingley and Lord’s, India’s only bright spot remains their record-breaking win at Edgbaston—ending a 39-year wait at that venue.

Pant's possible record-breaking innings could also be the spark India needs to claw back into the series. With KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah also chasing individual milestones, the stage is set for a riveting contest.

Where Pant Stands Globally

Globally, Ben Stokes leads the all-time six-hitting charts in Test cricket with 133 sixes, followed by Brendon McCullum (107) and Adam Gilchrist (100). If Pant continues at this rate, he may well challenge these giants by the time his career concludes.