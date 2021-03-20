हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs England 5th T20I Predicted XIs, captain, vice-captain, fantasy cricket tips

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Among the bowlers, it will be interesting to see if Rahul Chahar will be fielded or Yuzvendra Chahal make his entry back in the playing XI.  

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs England 5th T20I Predicted XIs, captain, vice-captain, fantasy cricket tips
IND vs ENG 5th T20I: India vs England 5th T20I Predicted XIs, captain, vice captain, fantasy tips (Twitter/BCCI)

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: After securing a thrilling eight-run win against England in the previous encounter, India will look to maintain the winning momentum and clinch the T20I series. The five-match series is currently squared at 2-2. 

Suryakumar Yadav, who made a case for himself by notching up his maiden half-century is likely to remain in the playing XI. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if KL Rahul is given another chance, after the right-handed batsman failed to prove his mettle in all the matches that have been played so far. 

Considering the series being at stake, skipper Virat Kohli would look to file their strong eleven and like to replace in-form Ishan Kishan in place of Rahul.

Among the bowlers, it will be interesting to see if Rahul Chahar will be fielded or Yuzvendra Chahal make his entry back in the playing XI. 

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction Captain: Virat Kohli

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction Vice-captain: Ben Stokes

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Roy

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Washington Sundar 

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

IND vs ENG 5th T20I match, Predicted XIs 

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

