IND vs ENG 5th T20I Free Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch India vs England Mumbai Match Live Telecast On TV Channel, Mobile Apps And Online

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with Jos Buttler's England in the fifth and final T20I of the series which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2.

After their 15-run win in the fourth T20I at Pune on Friday, India have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead series. So, they will look to test their bench strength in the last match of the series. On the other hand, England will have a point to prove with their performance in the last T20I before the ODI series.

Here's the Live Streaming Details of India vs England 5th T20I:

When will India vs England 5th T20I match be held?

India vs England 5th T20I will be held on Sunday, February 2.

Where will India vs England 5th T20I be played?

India vs England 5th T20I will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will India vs England 5th T20I begin?

India vs England 5th T20I will begin at 07: 00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

How to watch the India vs England 5th T20I live on TV?

The India vs England 5th T20I will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 5th T20I match?

Fans can watch the live-streaming of the India vs England 5th T20I match on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs ENG: Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed