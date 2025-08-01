IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2: Pitch And Weather Report From The Oval, London

The final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 has already produced exciting cricket, and Day 2 at The Oval in London promises more drama with the pitch and weather expected to play a decisive role. England won the toss and opted to bowl first on Day 1, a decision that was influenced by the challenging conditions on offer.

Pitch Report - The Oval offers seamers an edge

The Oval pitch has retained a noticeable green tinge, which continues to provide seam movement and swing assistance to fast bowlers. While some of the grass may have been trimmed before play, early movement is still expected. Batters will need to display patience, especially in the first session, as the ball is likely to nip around under overcast skies.

Historically, The Oval has produced moderate scoring tracks in recent years. Since 2019, the ground’s average first-innings total has remained under 300, and this match appears to be heading in the same direction unless the conditions ease up for batting. As the Test progresses, the surface is expected to dry out and gradually bring spinners into play from Day 3 onwards.

Weather Forecast - Rain threat in the morning, clearer afternoon

Day 2’s weather forecast for London suggests there could be interruptions in the morning. The probability of rain hovers around 25%, mainly in the first session, which could lead to a delayed start or short stoppages. However, conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses, with clearer skies likely in the afternoon.

Cloud cover is forecast to be around 55–60%, accompanied by high humidity levels (75–88%) and brisk winds touching 28 km/h. These factors will favour the fast bowlers, particularly during the morning session when swing movement will be at its peak. The maximum temperature for the day is likely to be a comfortable 22°C, which should aid extended play once the rain threat subsides.

Day 2 outlook - A battle for survival

India, who were 204/6 at stumps on Day 1, will be looking to steady their innings with the lower order. Karun Nair and Washington Sundar hold the key if India is to push their total beyond the 250-run mark. With the pitch and weather set to challenge the batters early on, England’s pace attack will be eager to make the most of the conditions.

If India can survive the morning session, scoring opportunities may open up later in the day as the pitch settles. However, the overcast conditions will keep the bowlers interested throughout, making Day 2 a crucial one in the context of the match.