IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 4 Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt India’s Momentum? Check Forecast Here

IND vs ENG 5th Test: The fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is poised for an exciting finish at The Oval in London, with India just eight wickets away from leveling the series 2-2. However, rain and overcast conditions could play spoilsport on Day 4 (Sunday, August 3), potentially impacting India’s push for victory.

India Hold Upper Hand After Strong Day 3 Finish

India ended Day 3 on a high, dismissing England opener Zak Crawley in the final over of the day. England finished at 50/1, chasing 374 for victory. Ben Duckett looked solid at the crease, unbeaten on 34 off 48 balls, but with Chris Woakes unlikely to bat due to injury, India need just eight more wickets to secure a win.

The momentum is firmly with the visitors as they eye a dramatic series comeback. Despite England’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach and history of chasing big targets — including one earlier in the series at Leeds India are considered favourites going into Day 4.

Jaiswal, Sundar Shine As India Set Massive Target

Earlier on Day 3, India’s batters came together for a strong collective performance. Yashasvi Jaiswal once again stood out, scoring a magnificent 118 to lead the innings. He shared a crucial 107-run partnership with Akash Deep, who made a surprising impact with the bat, scoring 66.

Ravindra Jadeja continued his fine run, chipping in with a composed half-century, while Dhruv Jurel added a gritty 34. Towards the end, Washington Sundar played a vital role, smashing an unbeaten 53 off just 46 balls. His late fireworks, combined with a handy 39-run last-wicket stand with Prasidh Krishna, pushed India’s total to a formidable 396.

Day 4 Weather Forecast: Rain Could Interrupt, But Result Still Likely

While India will be keen to strike early on Day 4, weather conditions might disrupt their momentum. According to AccuWeather, there's a 62% chance of rain in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to range between 24°C in the day and 16°C at night.

The UK Met Office forecast predicts a dry morning, but the risk of light showers increases in the late afternoon and evening. Rain chances rise from 20% at 4 PM IST to 50% by 6-7 PM IST, although thunderstorms are not expected. Fortunately, Day 5 remains available if needed, giving hope for a complete result.

ENG vs IND: Day 4 Weather (IST):

Time (IST) Chance of Rain Temperature

3:30 PM <5% 14°C

4:30 PM <5% 15°C

5:30 PM 10% 17°C

6:30 PM 10% 18°C

7:30 PM <5% 20°C

8:30 PM 20% 21°C

9:30 PM 30% 21°C

10:30 PM 50% 21°C

11:30 PM 50% 21°C

Overcast Conditions Could Aid India’s Seamers

The expected overcast skies may benefit India’s seam attack, especially Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj, who have shown excellent control and movement with the red Dukes ball throughout the series. The surface at The Oval has provided occasional assistance to pacers, and with cloud cover on the cards, the conditions could tilt further in India’s favour.

With England leading the five-match series 2-1, this final Test will decide whether India can draw level and share the trophy or if England will secure a 3-1 series victory at home. Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance, but it is India who hold the edge heading into a potentially rain-hit Day 4.