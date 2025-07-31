IND vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: Best Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, And Match Preview

As the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy reaches its climax, all eyes turn to The Oval where India face England in the fifth and final Test starting July 31. England lead the series 2-1, and India must win to level the series. For fantasy cricket players, this decisive match provides a golden opportunity to craft a winning Dream11 team with in-form players, smart differentials, and tactical picks.

Dream11 Fantasy Preview: Match Context and Squad News

India enter this match without two of their biggest stars—Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. Pant is ruled out with a toe fracture while Bumrah, as expected, will sit out due to workload management. Dhruv Jurel is set to take the gloves, while Akash Deep—fresh off a 10-wicket haul at Edgbaston—will likely spearhead the pace attack along with Mohammed Siraj and debutant Arshdeep Singh.

For England, Ben Stokes is a massive absentee. His dual role as a match-winner with both bat and ball and his tactical leadership leaves a big void. Ollie Pope steps in as captain while young talent like Jacob Bethell gets an opportunity.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Dream11 Prediction & Top Picks

Wicketkeepers

Jamie Smith (ENG): A consistent performer behind the stumps and a handy batter.

Dhruv Jurel (IND): A budget option with solid domestic credentials.

Batters

Shubman Gill (IND) (Captain Pick): Leading from the front, Gill has been India’s standout with the bat.

KL Rahul (IND) (Vice-Captain Option): Reliable at the top and in good form throughout the tour.

Ben Duckett (ENG): Has played spin well and scored quick runs to shift momentum.

Zak Crawley (ENG): Aggressive opener who can be effective on a green Oval wicket.

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja (IND): Offers balance with both bat and ball, a top fantasy scorer.

Washington Sundar (IND): Adds value as a utility all-rounder in the middle order.

Bowlers

Mohammed Siraj (IND): India’s pace spearhead and key to early breakthroughs.

Akash Deep (IND): The in-form seamer is a must-pick after his Edgbaston heroics.

Gus Atkinson (ENG): Brings pace and bounce, likely to excel at The Oval.

Match Conditions and Strategy

The Oval pitch is expected to offer seam movement early, making fast bowlers crucial in the first two days. Teams winning the toss might bowl first. If the surface dries out, spinners like Jadeja could come into play.

From a Dream11 strategy standpoint:

Prioritize fast bowlers who can exploit early conditions.

Select batters with strong technique against the new ball—Gill, Rahul, and Root if included.

Include at least two quality all-rounders for flexibility in point-scoring.

Suggested Dream11 Team for IND vs ENG 5th Test

WK: Jamie Smith

BAT: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley

AR: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar

BOWL: Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue

12th Man: Harry Brook

This team balances experience and current form, with a focus on players who are likely to face the most action across all four innings.