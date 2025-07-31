IND vs ENG 5th Test: Green Top At The Oval Sets Stage For Thrilling Series Decider

The historic Kennington Oval is set to host a tantalizing series finale as India and England gear up for the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy from July 31 to August 4, 2025. With England leading 2-1, the stakes couldn’t be higher. For India, it’s about squaring the series and salvaging pride; for England, it’s about sealing a home triumph in what has already been a riveting contest. And if the surface at The Oval is any indication, cricket fans are in for a classic English Test match—green, gritty, and gripping.

Green Top at The Oval: Pacers Set to Dominate Early

The pitch at The Oval has drawn widespread attention, especially after images revealed a lush, green cover. For a surface often associated with batting-friendly conditions as the match progresses, the early signs suggest significant movement for seamers on Days 1 and 2.

Gus Atkinson’s inclusion in England’s XI isn’t just timely—it’s tactical. The 26-year-old pacer, who tormented batters last summer, is expected to make full use of the conditions alongside the experienced Chris Woakes. England’s decision to field four fast bowlers under overcast skies makes their intentions clear: strike hard, strike early.

India, on the other hand, will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah, placing additional pressure on Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna to deliver with the new ball. The absence of Rishabh Pant also leaves a leadership and middle-order vacuum, though the return to form of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar with the bat in the last Test provides hope.

Historical Insights: The Oval’s Dual Nature

Traditionally, the Oval pitch starts green and challenging but eases out as the game unfolds. The average first-innings score here is a healthy 338, which dips sharply to 156 in the fourth innings—emphasizing the importance of batting first if the surface flattens out.

While both captains—Ollie Pope for England and Shubman Gill for India—are yet to win a toss in their Test captaincy careers, Thursday morning could offer them a career-defining moment. Whoever wins the toss is likely to bowl first, hoping to utilize the conditions before the wicket becomes more benign.

It’s worth remembering that the last Test at The Oval saw Sri Lanka stun England by 8 wickets, exploiting similar conditions with precise bowling and measured batting. The highest-ever score at this ground remains England’s 903/7 declared against Australia in 1938, a game that also featured Len Hutton’s legendary 364-run knock—still the highest individual score at this venue.

Atkinson Factor & England’s Home Advantage

The English camp is buoyed by the return of Jamie Overton and Atkinson’s menacing form. Combined with the reliable duo of Root and Pope, the hosts appear well-equipped to counter India’s challenge. According to betting site Dafabet, England are favourites at 1.60 odds, thanks to their superior bowling depth and India’s weakened pace attack.

But write off India at your own risk. With runs coming from unlikely sources and a burning desire to draw the series, Rohit Sharma’s men—albeit without their mainstays—will be motivated to push this contest to the limit. Their odds stand at 2.23, but a turning tide and some fortune at the toss could tilt the balance.