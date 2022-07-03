NewsCricket
JONNY BAIRSTOW

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ian Bishop warns Virat Kohli and Team India about Jonny Bairstow, says 'Don’t poke the Bear'

Former West Indies captain Ian Bishop had a special message for Virat Kohli and Team India after the blistering knock by Bairstow.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

Former India captain Virat Kohli sledged England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow during the 38th over. Kohli had something to say and Bairstow too did not hold back. After this round of sledging took place, Bairstow played 52 balls and smashed 78 runs. Before the spat with Kohli, he was on 13 off 61 balls. When the rain interrupted the first session before early lunch was called, Bairstow had scored 91 off 113 balls that included 12 fours and 2 sixes. Clearly, the Kohli sledge had an effect on Bairstow. It may have also worked for India had a big shot resulted in a catch. But Bairstow made sure he cleared the ropes with clean hitting. 

Former West Indies captain Ian Bishop had a special message for Virat Kohli and Team India after the blistering knock by Bairstow. "Don't poke the Bear that is Jonny Bairstow again please" tweeted the former West Indian bowler.

After the sledging from Kohli, Bairstow was seen in a bit of an angry mood. However, he later channelised that anger to smash the Indian side all over the park. Bairstow scored 106 off 140 balls to save England's ship from sinking. The Three Lions lost their skipper Ben Stokes while Bairstow was batting, England were 149/6 at that time. In his fiery knock, Jonny Bairstow smashed 14 boundaries with 2 maximums.

Coming to the match, India have done a pretty good job so far on Day 3 but Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings have got England a push which can let their team cross the 300-run mark in the second innings of the fifth Test match being played at Birmingham. It looked like England will struggle to reach 200 after they were 86/5 at one moment, but Bairstow and Billings had other plans.

