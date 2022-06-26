Former India captain Virat Kohli thanked Leicester for hosting India's warm-up against Leicestershire following the Men in Blue's fifth and final rescheduled Test against England starting from July 1. The Indian squad played a warm-up game against England's county side Leicestershire. Kohli showed good signs of form in the practice match scoring 33 and 67 in his two innings of the match. He looked in fine rhythm particularly in the second innings of the match against Leicestershire. With Team India captain Rohit Sharma testing positive for Covid-19, it is likely that either Virat Kohli or youngster Rishabh Pant will lead the Indian side.

India currently, lead the five-match series 2-1 and will the final Test rescheduled test after a covid outbreak in the Indian camp last year.

With Rohit testing positive in a Rapid Antigen Test, the question remains who will lead the side. However, he can still make a comeback to the team if he tests negative in the further rounds of testing.

Checkout Kohli's thankful post for Leicester here...

Thank you Leicester Birmingham awaits pic.twitter.com/OC8u6xjECx — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 26, 2022

Talking about Kohli, last year he was the initial captain of the side who guided them to a 2-1 lead in the series superbly. It is a big question of who will be captain if Rohit is not back until July 1 because after a captain, it's the vice-captain who steps in and guides the team. However, in this case it more complicated as KL Rahul was the vice-captain when BCCI announced the squad for England. The right hander is ruled out of the tour due to a recurring groin injury. That only leaves Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant the likely options to lead the Indian side. As per the National Health Services, a Covid positive person must not come out of isolation for 5 days, there is no update from BCCI or ECB how many days Rohit will have to serve quarantine if he is indeed positive. The fifth Test starts on July 1 at Edgbaston.