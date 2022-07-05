Former England captain Joe Root smashed his 28th Test ton on Day 5 of the fifth Test against India at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday to help his side register a massive 7-wicket win over the visitors. After completing his century Root celebrated it in a unique style where he was seen raising his pinky finger to the crowd. The celebration could have been inspired by the recently released Hollywood movie Elvis by actor Austin Butler, In the movie, Butler plays Elvis in this movie and use pinky finger in many scenes.

A modern-day Great - Joe Root, what an unbelievable consistency since 2021.pic.twitter.com/bZdu696ibQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile, A 269-run partnership between Root and Jonny Bairstow helped England create history, with the side completing their highest successful run chase ever in the longest format of the game with a seven-wicket win over India. With this, England has levelled the series 2-2, denying India their first series win on English soil since 2007. They have also completed the most successful run chase at Edgbaston. India has also been handed over their first Test loss while defending a total of 350 or more.

England started off things on the final day at 259/3, with Joe Root (76*) and Jonny Bairstow (72*). The duo's strokeplay and determination did not change on the final day as they continued punishing the Indian bowlers from the start. They completed their 200-run and 250-run partnership without breaking a sweat. Bairstow and Root continued their purple patch with the bat, reaching their 12th and 28th Test tons respectively. It was Root who hit Jadeja for the winning single in the 78th over of the game.

England finished off at 378/3, with Root (142*) and Bairstow (114*) standing tall.

