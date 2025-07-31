IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Streaming: How To Watch India Vs England Series Finale Online And On TV?

As India and England prepare for the decisive fifth Test at The Oval, cricket fans around the world are eager to witness the finale of what has been a fiercely contested series. With England holding a 2-1 lead, the stakes couldn’t be higher. For India, it’s the final chance to level the series, while England eyes a triumphant home victory under the leadership of stand-in captain Ollie Pope. But for fans, one key question looms large — where and how can they watch the India vs England 5th Test live?

What Are the Live Streaming Options for the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025?

The fifth Test between India and England will be streamed live on JioCinema and the JioCinema app, offering uninterrupted coverage for digital viewers. Cricket lovers on the go or away from their TV sets can catch every delivery and every wicket on their mobile devices and desktops in real time.

The Sony Sports Network will handle television broadcasting duties in India. English coverage will be available on Sony Sports 1 HD/SD, while Hindi viewers can tune into Sony Sports 3 HD/SD. Additionally, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada feeds will be available on regional Sony channels, ensuring a wide reach across the nation.

When and Where is the IND vs ENG 5th Test Taking Place?

The high-stakes clash begins on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Kennington Oval in London. Known for its batting-friendly surface in the middle overs and swing early on, The Oval is expected to host a gripping five-day battle.

Match start time: 3:30 PM IST

Toss time: 3:00 PM IST

Don’t forget to tune in early — the toss could prove crucial, especially with rain predicted for the first two days.

Why Is This Test So Crucial for India and England?

India, led by Shubman Gill, is aiming to avoid a series defeat. Despite showing grit in Manchester, where they forced a draw after surviving 143 overs, questions linger over their bowling unit’s consistency. The injury to Rishabh Pant has forced another change, with Dhruv Jurel expected to take over the wicketkeeping duties.

For England, this match is a chance to seal the series in style. With regular skipper Ben Stokes ruled out due to a shoulder injury, Ollie Pope takes over the reins. England has opted for a refreshed pace attack, bringing in Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue to manage player workloads and maintain intensity.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch in the Final Test?

Shubman Gill: As India’s captain, he not only needs to lead from the front with the bat but also make sharp tactical calls.

Dhruv Jurel: All eyes will be on Jurel as he steps into Pant’s shoes in a pressure game.

Chris Woakes: Playing his fifth Test in the series, Woakes will be a central figure with the ball in English conditions.

Joe Root: The senior statesman in England’s batting lineup, Root’s form could well define the match.

How Have the Head-to-Head Battles Played Out So Far?

India and England have clashed 140 times in Test cricket, with England leading 53-36. The remaining 51 matches have ended in draws. This rich history adds another layer of excitement to the upcoming clash at The Oval.

What’s the Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for The Oval?

The pitch at The Oval traditionally aids seamers early before flattening out for batters. Spin can come into play on Days 4 and 5. However, rain is expected during the first two days, which might influence the toss and team combinations. Expect early swing, a humid atmosphere, and potentially disrupted sessions.