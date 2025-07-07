Advertisement
AKASH DEEP

IND vs ENG: Akash Deep Creates History, Surpasses 1987 ODI World Cup Hero To Break All-Time Record in England

With impeccable seam movement and steely focus, Akash Deep picked up 10 wickets - four (4/88) in the first innings and six in the second - to script history for India in the Edgbaston Test against England.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Akash Deep produced an impressive ten-wicket haul in the second Test against England to script history and play a key role in India's historic win at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

With impeccable seam movement and steely focus, Akash Deep picked up 10 wickets in Edgbaston - four (4/88) in the first innings and six in the second - finishing with stunning figures of 10/187 in just his first Test in England.

The 28-year-old pacer, who hails from Bihar, etched his name in the history books after his memorable performance.

Akash, who had replaced Jasprit Bumrah in playing XI for the second Test, broke 1987 World Cup hero hat-trick hero Chetan Sharma’s long-standing record (10/188 in 1986) to register the best-ever Test bowling figures by an Indian on English soil.

He became just the second Indian pacer to claim a 10-wicket match haul in England.

Best Bowling Figures For India In A Test In England

10/187 - Akash Deep, Birmingham, 2025*

10/188 - Chetan Sharma, Birmingham, 1986

9/110 - Jasprit Bumrah, Nottingham, 2021

9/134 - Zaheer Khan, Nottingham, 2007

Akash also became the fourth visiting bowler to have a ten-wicket haul in Birmingham. He joined Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Chetan Sharma in an elite list.

10+ Wicket Haul For A Visiting Bowler In Birmingham In Tests

10/115 - Muthiah Muralidaran, 2006

10/162 - Shane Warne, 2005

10/187 - Akash Deep, 2025

10/188 - Chetan Sharma, 1986

Akash Deep Dedicates His Historic Performance To Her Sister Battling Cancer

Akash Deep dedicated his memorable performance in the second Test against England to his sister, who has been battling cancer for the past few months. Following India’s memorable victory over England at Edgbaston, an emotional Akash Deep opened up about her sister.

"I have not told this to anyone. My elder sister has been suffering from cancer for the last two months. She is now stable, and she is fine. I think she will be the happiest (seeing my performance). I want to dedicate this match to her. I wanted to see a smile on her face," Akash Deep said in a heartfelt conversation with Sony Sports.

"This is for you. Whenever I held the ball in my hand, your face was in my mind. I want to see happiness on your face. We are all with you," he added.

With the five-match series poised at 1-1, the teams will lock horns for the all-important third Test at Lord's from Thursday, July 10. 

