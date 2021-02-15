हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs England

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes performs handstand, leaves Chepauk in delight

Ben Stokes has so far bowled just two overs in the ongoing contest between India and England and the team would hope for a miraculous show from the all-rounder in a sharp-turning Chepauk track. He had just managed to add 18 runs in the first innings.   

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes performs handstand, leaves Chepauk in delight

Cricket enthusiats assembled at Chennai's iconic Chepauk stadium witnessed Ben Stokes athleticism as the England all-rounder was seen walking around on the support of his hands. Applauding the England all-rounder, the crowd present at the venue responded back with a loud cheer following the handstand. 

Stokes has so far bowled just two overs in the ongoing contest as India gained complete seize over the second Test in Chennai With the bat, the 29-year-old managed to add just 18 runs in the first innings and the visitors would hope for a miraculous show from the all-rounder in the second innings, as England chase a challenging 482-run target on a sharp-turning Chepauk track. 

In the opening day of the contest, Stokes got involved in a heated discussion with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. 

Meanwhile, Ashwin led India's fight on Day 3 but this time with the bat. The India spinner went on to slam his fifth Test ton as the hosts scored 286 in their second innings.  The spinner was the last Indian batsman to be dismissed as the 34-year-old scored 106 from 148 deliveries before getting out to Olly Stone.

India skipper Virat Kohli, who was stunned by Moeen Ali on 0 in the previous innings, went on to slam a brilliant half-century before getting dismissed on 62 by the same bowler.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandBen stokes
Next
Story

'Chepauk applauds you': R Ashwin slams fifth Test ton to help India set 482-run target

Must Watch

PT7M36S

Bollywood Breaking: 'Special Valentine' of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra