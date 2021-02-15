IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes performs handstand, leaves Chepauk in delight

Cricket enthusiats assembled at Chennai's iconic Chepauk stadium witnessed Ben Stokes athleticism as the England all-rounder was seen walking around on the support of his hands. Applauding the England all-rounder, the crowd present at the venue responded back with a loud cheer following the handstand.

Stokes has so far bowled just two overs in the ongoing contest as India gained complete seize over the second Test in Chennai With the bat, the 29-year-old managed to add just 18 runs in the first innings and the visitors would hope for a miraculous show from the all-rounder in the second innings, as England chase a challenging 482-run target on a sharp-turning Chepauk track.

In the opening day of the contest, Stokes got involved in a heated discussion with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant vs Stokes fight today pic.twitter.com/P8a0mbO5d1 — middle stump (@middlestump4) February 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Ashwin led India's fight on Day 3 but this time with the bat. The India spinner went on to slam his fifth Test ton as the hosts scored 286 in their second innings. The spinner was the last Indian batsman to be dismissed as the 34-year-old scored 106 from 148 deliveries before getting out to Olly Stone.

India skipper Virat Kohli, who was stunned by Moeen Ali on 0 in the previous innings, went on to slam a brilliant half-century before getting dismissed on 62 by the same bowler.