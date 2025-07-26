IND vs ENG Day 4 Weather Report: Will Rain Gods Play A Barrier Saving India Today?

England and India continue their battle in the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 at Manchester, with the home side currently in control. Day 4 of the match will take place on July 26, and all eyes will be on whether India can make a comeback. While the bowlers have failed to give fans even a glimmer of hope on Day 3, the indian netizens are hoping for a rain on Day 4 that could possibly turn this match to a potential draw. While English fans are hoping exactly opposite as their team is in commanding position and an almost 200 hundred run lead opens their gate for a victory.

At the end of Day 3, England were firmly placed at 544 for 7, having built a strong lead. India will aim to dismiss the remaining batters quickly and try to restrict England to under 600 in their first innings. Ben Stokes and Liam Dawson will resume the innings, with Stokes nearing a century and likely to look for further impact in the game.

As Day 4 approaches, many fans are curious about the weather conditions and whether rain might affect the proceedings.

IND vs ENG, Manchester Day 4 Weather Report

While a sunny day could make things even harder for the Indian bowlers, rain could bring some relief. Forecasts suggest a 30 percent chance of rain between 9 AM and 12 PM local time. Showers are likely around 1 PM, with the chance of rain increasing to 50 percent at that time. However, no significant rainfall is expected during the rest of the day. Cloudy conditions are likely, which may assist seam bowlers and pose challenges for India later in the match.

Notably, England hold 186-run lead going into Day 4 on the backs of their top 4 who each scored a half century. Joe Root even went on to score 150 for his team continuing his midas touch as Manchester. In terms of individual performances, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja have each picked up two wickets, making them the leading wicket-takers for India so far. Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, and Mohammed Siraj have taken one wicket each.

England, with three wickets in hand, currently lead by 186 runs and will be aiming to widen the gap when play resumes on Day 4.