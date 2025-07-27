IND vs ENG Day 5 Weather Report: Rain In Manchester To Play Spoilsport For Ben Stokes’ England As India Look To Survive

IND vs ENG: India’s hopes of saving the fourth Test against England took a severe hit right at the start of their second innings as Chris Woakes struck twice in his opening over. The hosts, having secured a mammoth 311-run lead, were eyeing a swift finish after removing both Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Sai Sudharsan for ducks. India were reeling at 1/2 at lunch on Day 4 and looked set for a humiliating defeat.

Gill and Rahul’s Unbroken Stand Resurrects India

What followed, however, was an extraordinary show of resilience from Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. The pair not only steadied the innings but batted through the remaining two sessions without losing another wicket, stitching together an unbeaten 174-run partnership for the third wicket. Their patience, shot selection, and ability to soak up pressure kept England at bay and offered India a glimmer of hope going into Day 5.

Day 5 Weather: Overcast But No Major Rain Relief for India

Fans hoping for rain to bail India out will be disappointed. According to forecasts, Day 5 in Manchester is expected to be mostly dry, with only brief interruptions due to light rain. There are no signs of a prolonged downpour or session-washing showers. While the overcast skies might offer some swing and seam for English bowlers, they are unlikely to delay play significantly. This means India’s batters will have to do the hard yards themselves if they want to save the match.

Despite the rain threat, England could still get 40–50 overs of play, which may be enough to push for a win. Persistent cloud cover throughout the day could assist their bowlers in generating movement and putting pressure on the Indian batters.

India Still in Trouble Despite Gritty Stand

Despite the solid stand, the situation remains tense for India. They are still 137 runs behind England’s lead and have a long road ahead to even dream of a draw. The biggest concern is the fragile middle and lower order. Rishabh Pant is nursing a broken toe and might not be in the best shape to bat. The rest of the lineup features all-rounders who could struggle in testing conditions. Much will depend on how long Gill and Rahul can continue their resistance on the final day.

Gill, Rahul Nearing Well-Deserved Centuries

As Day 5 beckons, both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are inching toward individual centuries feats that would be richly deserved, given the context. If they can convert these into big scores and bat deep into the final day, they can still salvage a draw from what once looked like a certain defeat. But with England’s potent attack and tricky conditions, the task remains monumental.

Final Day Set for A Thrilling Finish

With the match finely poised, all eyes will be on Manchester’s weather, the Indian batting pair, and how England’s bowlers respond. One thing is certain it will take something special for India to save this Test.