IND vs ENG: India Aims To Break Edgbaston Jinx To Avoid Equalling Unwanted Test Record And Level Series

As India gears up for the crucial second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston, Birmingham, history looms large, not just in the context of the series, but in the form of an unwanted record the visitors would be desperate to avoid.

The Edgbaston Challenge

India has played eight Test matches at Edgbaston, dating back to their first appearance in 1967 under the leadership of Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. Over nearly six decades, the ground has remained a graveyard for Indian Test hopes, yielding seven losses and just a single draw. As the 2025 clash approaches, India is under pressure not only to stay alive in the series but also to avoid equaling a rather dismal statistical landmark.

If India fail to register a win in this match, Edgbaston will join the likes of Bridgetown (Barbados) and Manchester (Old Trafford) as the venue where India have played the most Tests without a single win, nine games each.

India’s Most Winless Test Venues:

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados – 9 matches (7 losses, 2 draws)

Old Trafford, Manchester – 9 matches (4 losses, 5 draws)

Edgbaston, Birmingham – 8 matches (7 losses, 1 draw)

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore – 7 matches (2 losses, 5 draws)

Bourda, Georgetown, Guyana – 6 matches (0 losses, 6 draws)

What’s at Stake

India’s performance in the opening Test at Headingley left much to be desired. Ravindra Jadeja's underwhelming bowling and a lack of collective bowling firepower allowed England to dominate. With England taking a 1-0 lead in the series, Edgbaston becomes a do-or-die venue for the visitors, not just to stay in contention for the trophy, but also to exorcise the ghosts of the past.

A Golden Opportunity

As Edgbaston beckons, it’s not just the series or pride at stake for India; it’s a chance to shake off a legacy of disappointment and finally make history at a venue that has given them nothing but heartbreak.