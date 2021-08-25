हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
James Anderson

IND vs ENG: James Anderson once again tops battle against Virat Kohli, achieves THIS feat - Watch video

Meanwhile, this was Virat Kohli's 50th innings (18 in Tests, 15 in ODIs and 17 in T20Is) without a three-figure score in international cricket, which last came in 2019. 

IND vs ENG: James Anderson once again tops battle against Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli's century drought continued as a clincal James Anderson removed the Indian skipper on 7 on the opening day of the third Test in Leeds on Wednesday. This was the seventh time the English pacer has dismissed Kohli in Tests, as he now shared the podium with Australian spinner Nathan Lyon for dismissing the Indian skipper most times in red-ball cricket. 

Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes stand second in this list having dismissed Kohli five times each. 

Here is the video of the wicket:

This is the second time in the series that Anderson has went on to send the Indian seamer packing. Earlier in the opening Test of the five-match series, which ended in a draw, the 40-year-old removed the Indian skipper on golden duck.  

In the ongoing Test, Anderson has rocked the Indian batting line-up after he removed in-form batsman KL Rahul in the first over. He then went to remove Cheteshwar Pujara and then picked the big wicket of Kohli. 

Meanwhile, it looks like India's decision to bat first backfired as the visitors are currently reeling at 30/3 with Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. 

