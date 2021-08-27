IND vs ENG: Jonny Bairstow STUNS KL Rahul with one-handed beauty on Day 3 - WATCH

KL Rahul was left stunned by a one-handed beauty by Jonny Bairstow standing at slips as India were reduced to 34/1 at Lunch on Day 3 of the ongoing Test in Leeds. Rahul's resistance came to end after 54 deliveries as he edged a good-length delivery by Craig Overton, which was well collected by Bairstow, who also dons the wicketkeeping gloves at times.

Rahul, who returned to the pavilion on 8, earlier in the inning had survived a major scare after DRS overturned an LBW decision against him.

Here is the video:

Bairstow plucks a blinder at second slip to dismiss KL Rahul, at the stroke of lunch. Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! #ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Rahul pic.twitter.com/wXqSB2WfAV — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 27, 2021

India currently trail by 320 runs in the second innings and all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, who'll lead the charge in the second session. He is batting on 25.

Earlier in the day Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah didn't allow the England tail to wag around for long as the bowlers picked one wicket each to end their first-innings on 432.

England resumed their inning from the overnight score of 423/8, with Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson present at the crease.