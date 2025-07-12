IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Creates History, Becomes 2nd Indian After Dilip Vengsarkar To Achieve This HUGE Milestone

India opener KL Rahul created history after scoring a fantastic century on the third day of the ongoing third Test against England at Lord's on Saturday, July 12. The 33-year-old Rahul reached the three figure mark with a single off Jofra Archer to cover right after the lunch break.

With this, Rahul became the second India batter to score more than one century at the iconic Lord's after Dilip Vengsarkar. Vengsarkar, who is a visiting batter with most hundreds at Lord's, scored three hundreds in 1979, 1982 and 1986 at the iconic venue.

Before this match, Rahul's first Test century at the Lord's had come in 2021, when he scored 129 in India's 151-run win.

Most Centuries For India At Lord's In Tests

3 - Dilip Vengsarkar

2 - KL Rahul

1 - Rahul Dravid

1 - Mohammed Azharuddin

1 - Sourav Ganguly

This was Rahul’s fourth hundred as an opener in England, which is the most for any Indian opener in Test history. Interestingly, Rahul now has more centuries (4) than England openers Ben Duckett (3), Rory Burns and Zak Crawley (2) in England since 2018. Overall, this was Rahul’s 10th century in SENA countries (South Africa, New Zealand, England, Australia).

Most Centuries For An Indian Opener In SENA In Tests

8 - Sunil Gavaskar (57 inns)

6 - KL Rahul (45 inns)

3 - Vinoo Mankad (17 inns)

3 - Ravi Shastri (18 inns)

3 - Virender Sehwag (49 inns)

Most Centuries For India In SENA Countries In international Cricket

26 - Sachin Tendulkar

22 - Virat Kohli

15 - Rohit Sharma

13 - Rahul Dravid

13 - Sourav Ganguly

10 - KL Rahul

However, Rahul couldn't continue his innings longer after the century as he was dismissed by off-spinner Shoaib Bashir immediately after getting to the three-figure mark. He scored exactly 100 in 177 balls with the help of 13 boundaries before getting out.