IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: All You Need To Know About Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XI, Weather Forecast

The Indian team will look to continue their winning momentum when they face England in the second T20I at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The Men in Blue under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav defeated England in the first match and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

On the other hand, the English side under the leadership of Jos Buttler will aim for a comeback after their massive loss in the series opener. They have lost and clinched victories in two games each in their last five T20Is, alongside a ‘no-result’ game. England will look to level the series with a scoreline of 1-1.

Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The wicket of MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is known to support spinners with its slow nature. But then, during the early stages of IPL matches, the pitch has seen batting-friendly tracks also.

Ind vs Eng 2nd T20 Weather Report

There is no chance of rain in Chennai on Saturday. It will be a day full of humidity with temperatures ranging between 23°C and 29°C.

Ind vs Eng 2nd T20 Predicted XI's

India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Nitish Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami/Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy.

England predicted playing XI: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell/ Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana.

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed.