IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Creates History, Becomes 1st Indian Wicketkeeper In Test History To...

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant scripted history after scoring centuries in both innings of a Test match. Pant achieved the massive feat during the fourth day of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds on Monday, June 23.

Pant, who had scored a fluent 134 in the first innings, followed it up with another fantastic century in the second innings, scoring 118 off 140 with the help of 15 boundaries and 3 sixes. With this, Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

The 27-year-old also became only the second wicketkeeper in the history of Test cricket to achieve this rare feat, after Zimbabwe's Andy Flower, who scored 141 and 199* against South Africa at Harare in 2001.

Meanwhile, Pant also joined an elite list of just 10 Indian cricketers - including Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli - to have registered centuries in both innings of a Test match.

Notably, this was Pant’s 8th Test century, and he now stands tall as India’s most successful wicketkeeper in terms of Test hundreds.

Most Centuries For A Wicketkeeper Batter In Tests

17 - Adam Gilchrist (AUS)

12 - Andy Flower (ZIM)

8 - Les Ames (ENG)

8* - Rishabh Pant (IND)

Pant is also just the fourth Indian batter to score twin hundreds in a SENA Test.

Indian Batters To Score Twin Centuries In A SENA Test

Vijay Hazare 116 & 145 vs Australia in Adelaide, 1948

Rahul Dravid 190 & 103* vs New Zealand in Hamilton, 1999

Virat Kohli 115 & 141 vs Australia in Adelaide, 2014

Rishabh Pant 134 & 118 vs England in Leeds, 2025

Furthermore, Pant is only the third visiting batter to score a twin ton in England this century after Shai Hope and Steve Smith.

Visiting Batters To Score Twin Centuries In England This Century

Shai Hope in Leeds, 2017

Steve Smith in Birmingham, 2019

Rishabh Pant in Leeds, 2025

Pant's innings was laced with innovation and intent, as he stayed true to his attacking brand of cricket, regardless of the match situation. He along with KL Rahul have put India in a commanding position in the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.