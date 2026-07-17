An exceptional, unbeaten 99 from Joe Root guided England to a four-wicket triumph over India in the second One Day International at Cardiff on July 17, 2026. This victory allows the hosts to pull even in the series at 1-1, setting up a winner-take-all final match at Lord's on July 19.
Despite an initial batting stumble, England successfully tracked down their 234-run target with 35 deliveries remaining. Joe Root anchored the successful chase with a resilient 133-ball performance, though he was painfully denied a century when his partner, Gus Atkinson, hit the winning runs with England needing just three.
Bumrah Strikes Early but Root Holds Firm
England's chase began poorly, forcing Root into an immediate rebuilding role. Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah struck with the very first ball of the innings to remove opener Ben Duckett. Prasidh Krishna soon added to England's woes by dismissing Jacob Bethell for just four runs.
While Root and captain Harry Brook attempted to steady the innings with a 45-run partnership, Brook fell for 16 after an unsuccessful ramp shot over the wicketkeeper. Sam Curran and Jos Buttler also departed cheaply, but Root produced a masterclass in composure and shot selection. He stitched together crucial partnerships with Will Jacks and Gus Atkinson to guide England home comfortably.
England's Bowlers Trigger India's Collapse
Opting to field first after winning the toss, England restricted India to 233 all out in 44 overs. The visitors suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse, losing four wickets for just 15 runs in the space of 26 deliveries.
Jofra Archer led England's attack with figures of 3/47, while Gus Atkinson claimed 3/50 and Saqib Mahmood picked up 2/52 as the hosts maintained relentless pressure throughout the innings.
Kohli and Iyer Shine Before India Lose Their Way
India made a steady start with captain Shubman Gill scoring 31 off 30 balls before finding cover off Atkinson's bowling. Virat Kohli then took charge, playing an elegant knock of 65 from 66 deliveries with eight boundaries. At the other end, Rohit Sharma struggled for rhythm, managing 26 off 47 balls and enduring a stretch of nine consecutive dot balls before top-edging a sweep off Will Jacks to the wicketkeeper.
The experienced pair added 60 runs for the second wicket, but Kohli was responsible for the majority of the scoring.
Middle-Order Meltdown Costs India
After Rohit's dismissal, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer kept India's innings together with a composed 66 off 71 balls, showing improved control against the short ball. Iyer and Kohli added 67 runs for the third wicket before Archer dismissed Kohli with a leading edge to third man.
That wicket sparked a collapse. Ishan Kishan fell for one to a Sam Curran bouncer, while Washington Sundar (2), Axar Patel (1) and Shivam Dube (0) departed in quick succession against England's disciplined pace attack.
With little support from the lower order, Iyer was left stranded as India were bowled out for 233, a total England chased down thanks to Root's match-winning unbeaten 99.
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