Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /IND vs ENG: Robust Joe Root's rampant 99* rescues England to 4-wicket win vs India, levels ODI Series 1-1

IND vs ENG: Robust Joe Root's rampant 99* rescues England to 4-wicket win vs India, levels ODI Series 1-1

An exceptional, unbeaten 99 from Joe Root guided England to a four-wicket triumph over India in the second One Day International at Cardiff on July 17, 2026.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 07:34 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 07:35 AM IST
IND vs ENG: Robust Joe Root's rampant 99* rescues England to 4-wicket win vs India, levels ODI Series 1-1
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IND vs ENG: Robust Joe Root's rampant 99* rescues England to 4-wicket win vs India, levels ODI Series 1-1
India vs England 2nd ODI3 min ago
2
China US11 min ago
3
Jana Nayagan38 min ago
4
tarot card reading today38 min ago
5
Iran Strait of Hormuz47 min ago