IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar For This MASSIVE Record

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma regained his form after scoring a brilliant century against England in the second ODI on February 9 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. On the back of his century, the Indian team managed to seal victory by six wickets.

Rohit Sharma ended up scoring his 32nd ODI century, getting there in just 76 balls, and as a result, India was able to chase the target of 305 with ease. Rohit played a knock of 119 runs in just 90 balls with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes.

This was Rohit Sharma’s 36th century in international cricket across all formats since turning 30 years old. Rohit who is 37, has now created a record of hitting the most centuries by an Indian player after reaching this age, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record, who had scored 35 centuries during his 30s.

Ever since Rohit turned 30, he has scored 22 centuries in One Day Internationals (ODIs), 10 in Test matches, and four in Twenty20 Internationals (T20s). He is standing only behind Kumar Sangakkara who made 43 centuries after the age of 30. The Indian skipper also broke Chris Gayle’s feat of 331 sixes during the second ODI against England in Cuttack.

IND vs ENG Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

England Squad: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Philip Salt, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood.