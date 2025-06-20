Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2919211https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ind-vs-eng-sai-sudharsan-makes-test-debut-joins-virat-kohli-sourav-ganguly-in-this-unique-list-2919211.html
NewsCricket
SAI SUDHARSAN

IND vs ENG: Sai Sudharsan Makes Test Debut; Joins Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly In THIS Unique List

Sai Sudharsan got his Test cap from Cheteshwar Pujara before the start of the play on the opening day of the five-match series for the newly-minted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 07:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND vs ENG: Sai Sudharsan Makes Test Debut; Joins Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly In THIS Unique List Pic credit: BCCI

Sai Sudharsan was handed his maiden Test cap ahead of the first Test between India and England at Headingley, Leeds on June 20, Friday. Sudharsan got his Test cap from Cheteshwar Pujara before the start of the play on the opening day of the five-match series for the newly-minted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

With this, Sai joined an elite of Indian greats - Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli - who also made their Test debut on the same date, June 20. While Ganguly and Dravid made their Test debuts in England in 1996 in the same match, Kohli was handed his first Test cap in the West Indies in 2011.

The 23-year-old Sudharsan was in sensational from for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 season, winning the Orange Cap, having scored 759 runs in 15 matches. However, Sai didn't have great start to his Test career as he got out for a duck in his first innings. He was caught down leg in Ben Stokes' over before the lunch. 

Sudharsan, who has scored 1,957 runs at 39.93 in 29 first-class matches with seven centuries and five fifties, will look to make his mark in the second inning of the ongoing Test. 

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Toss, Playing XI And More

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the first Test of the five-match series for the newly-minted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Apart from Sai Sudharsan's Test debut, seasoned middle-order batter Karun Nair also made his come back into the India's playing XI after a long wait of eight years.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK