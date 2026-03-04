Ind vs Eng semi-final: Lunar eclipse forces Team India to delay practice, Hardik Pandya trains for 2 hours

India’s preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England took an unusual turn in Mumbai after a lunar eclipse forced the team management to delay their training session at the Wankhede Stadium. The practice, originally scheduled for 6 PM, was pushed back by over an hour. When training finally began under lights, Hardik Pandya produced the most intense session of the evening, batting for nearly 135 minutes as India fine-tuned plans ahead of the knockout clash.

With the semi-final just a day away, the extended practice session highlighted India’s focus on execution, match preparation, and individual adjustments before one of the tournament’s biggest games.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why India Delayed Training At Wankhede

India’s team management shifted the training session because the lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) was scheduled between 3:20 PM and 6:47 PM IST. Traditionally, many believe that starting important activities during an eclipse is inauspicious.

As a result:

India postponed their session from 6 PM to around 7:30 PM

The team waited for the eclipse to pass before beginning drills

Practice eventually ran until around 10:10 PM

Sources around the team suggested the decision was taken to ensure the side began preparations for the crucial India vs England semi-final on a positive note.

While there is no scientific basis linking eclipses to sporting outcomes, cultural traditions often influence decisions around high-stakes events in India.

Unique Fielding Drills Set The Tone

India began the delayed practice with high-intensity fielding drills designed to sharpen reflexes and throwing accuracy.

Players stood with their backs to three different targets:

A set of full stumps

Half-height stumps

A football placed on the ground

A ball was underarmed toward the player, who would quickly turn and attempt to hit one of the targets.

Initially, most players aimed for the stumps. Then the competitive edge kicked in.

Ishan Kishan tried hitting the football first but missed

Axar Patel smashed the target, triggering loud celebrations

Arshdeep Singh followed with another direct hit

The drill quickly turned into a contest, raising the intensity before the batting sessions began.

Hardik Pandya’s 135-Minute Marathon Batting Session

The standout moment of the evening came from Hardik Pandya, who batted longer than any other Indian player.

Pandya spent over two hours at the nets, working across multiple technical aspects:

Early phase

Focus on timing and placement

Controlled drives and punches against bowlers

Middle phase

Throwdowns from assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate

Practicing power hitting and finishing shots

Technical corrections

The bat occasionally turned in Pandya’s hands

Coaches worked with him on hip rotation and stance adjustments

Head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen in constant conversation with Pandya, offering inputs as the all-rounder fine-tuned his swing.

The session finally ended at 10 PM when Pandya finished with a lofted hit straight down the ground before greeting the net bowlers.

Other Indian Batters Put In Key Preparation

Several Indian players used the extended session to sharpen specific match skills.

Suryakumar Yadav

Practised sweeps and lap shots extensively

Looked comfortable on his home ground at Wankhede

Sanju Samson

Faced throwdowns aimed at his head to practice pull shots

Later worked on full deliveries to improve his drives

Shivam Dube

Focused on power hitting against short balls

Practised pull shots against simulated bouncers

Abhishek Sharma