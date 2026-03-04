Ind vs Eng semi-final: Lunar eclipse forces Team India to delay practice, Hardik Pandya trains for 2 hours
India delayed their Wankhede training due to a lunar eclipse before the T20 World Cup semi-final vs England as Hardik Pandya batted for 135 minutes.
- India delayed their training session at Wankhede due to a lunar eclipse before the crucial T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England.
-
- Hardik Pandya trained for 135 minutes in the nets, the longest batting stint of the evening.
-
- India focused heavily on finishing skills and power hitting during the extended practice session.
India’s preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England took an unusual turn in Mumbai after a lunar eclipse forced the team management to delay their training session at the Wankhede Stadium. The practice, originally scheduled for 6 PM, was pushed back by over an hour. When training finally began under lights, Hardik Pandya produced the most intense session of the evening, batting for nearly 135 minutes as India fine-tuned plans ahead of the knockout clash.
With the semi-final just a day away, the extended practice session highlighted India’s focus on execution, match preparation, and individual adjustments before one of the tournament’s biggest games.
Why India Delayed Training At Wankhede
India’s team management shifted the training session because the lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) was scheduled between 3:20 PM and 6:47 PM IST. Traditionally, many believe that starting important activities during an eclipse is inauspicious.
As a result:
- India postponed their session from 6 PM to around 7:30 PM
- The team waited for the eclipse to pass before beginning drills
- Practice eventually ran until around 10:10 PM
Sources around the team suggested the decision was taken to ensure the side began preparations for the crucial India vs England semi-final on a positive note.
While there is no scientific basis linking eclipses to sporting outcomes, cultural traditions often influence decisions around high-stakes events in India.
Unique Fielding Drills Set The Tone
India began the delayed practice with high-intensity fielding drills designed to sharpen reflexes and throwing accuracy.
Players stood with their backs to three different targets:
- A set of full stumps
- Half-height stumps
- A football placed on the ground
A ball was underarmed toward the player, who would quickly turn and attempt to hit one of the targets.
Initially, most players aimed for the stumps. Then the competitive edge kicked in.
- Ishan Kishan tried hitting the football first but missed
- Axar Patel smashed the target, triggering loud celebrations
- Arshdeep Singh followed with another direct hit
The drill quickly turned into a contest, raising the intensity before the batting sessions began.
Hardik Pandya’s 135-Minute Marathon Batting Session
The standout moment of the evening came from Hardik Pandya, who batted longer than any other Indian player.
Pandya spent over two hours at the nets, working across multiple technical aspects:
Early phase
Focus on timing and placement
Controlled drives and punches against bowlers
Middle phase
Throwdowns from assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate
Practicing power hitting and finishing shots
- Technical corrections
- The bat occasionally turned in Pandya’s hands
- Coaches worked with him on hip rotation and stance adjustments
Head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen in constant conversation with Pandya, offering inputs as the all-rounder fine-tuned his swing.
The session finally ended at 10 PM when Pandya finished with a lofted hit straight down the ground before greeting the net bowlers.
Other Indian Batters Put In Key Preparation
Several Indian players used the extended session to sharpen specific match skills.
Suryakumar Yadav
- Practised sweeps and lap shots extensively
- Looked comfortable on his home ground at Wankhede
Sanju Samson
- Faced throwdowns aimed at his head to practice pull shots
- Later worked on full deliveries to improve his drives
Shivam Dube
- Focused on power hitting against short balls
- Practised pull shots against simulated bouncers
Abhishek Sharma
- Began with bowling and fielding drills before batting
- Interestingly, Mohammed Siraj was the last player to leave the nets, smashing a huge six over long-on during the final moments of practice.
