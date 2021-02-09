IND vs ENG: Team India's WTC final hopes takes a dent after massive defeat in Chennai

After handing India a heavy 227-run defeat in the opening clash of the four-match Test series, England have kept their hopes alive in the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final spot, which is scheduled to take place at Lords in June this year.

After the win, Joe Root's England toppled the Indian unit and climbed to the pole position in the nine-team points table with 70.2 winning percentage points. If the visitors finish the ongoing series with a 3-1, 3-0, or 4-0 margin it will see them qualify for the WTC finals.

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand became the first team to qualify for the finals of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship. The development comes after Australia's tour to South Africa, which was scheduled to be held later this month, was postponed due to health concerns.

Meanwhile, India slipped to the fourth position with 68.3 winning percentage points, and cannot afford another loss in the four-match series. For India to qualify, the team needs to win at least two of the remaining three games.

Australia also have a slender chance to make it through the finals in the ongoing series between India and England finish in a draw or if the visitors win 1-0, 2-1 or 2-0.