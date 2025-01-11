IND vs ENG: THIS 156.7 Kmph Sensation Likely To Be Ruled Out From White Ball Series - Report

The Indian team sustained a major blow ahead of the white ball series against England as star pacer Mayank Yadav is likely to be ruled out. Mayank who made his T20I debut against Bangladesh last year, made headlines with his lethal pace. His finesse of bowling 150 kmph consistently made him a crucial player for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. The Indian team is likely to step out on the field against England without the services of Mayank Yadav.

The young pacer has been struggling with a back injury and is unlikely to be fit in time for the England assignment. He did not even take part in Delhi's Ranji Trophy second-leg fixture against Saurashtra.

"He's suffering from a back injury and is unlikely to be fit for the England series. He hasn't even been named amongst the probables for Delhi's first Ranji match of the second leg against Saurashtra from January 23," a source in the BCCI told the Times of India.

Meanwhile, star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also expected to miss out from the white-ball series against England. Since he is down with a back injury, his participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy is also bleak.

During the Sydney Test against Australia, Bumrah sustained back spams and as a result, he could not manage to bowl in the second half of the match.

IND vs ENG T20I Series Full Fixture

1st T20I: January 22, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd T20I: January 25, 2025, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

3rd T20I: January 28, 2025, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20I: January 31, 2025, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

5th T20I: February 2, 2025, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IND vs ENG ODI Series Full Schedule

1st ODI: February 6, 2025, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

2nd ODI: February 9, 2025, at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

3rd ODI: February 12, 2025, at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad