India spinner Washington Sundar scripted history after producing an impressive four-wicket haul on Day 4 of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Lord's on Sunday.

Sundar cleaned up England's mainstays and registered a memorable figure of 4/22 in 12.1 overs to enter a special club. He joined Bishan Singh Bedi, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Vinoo Mankad, and Srinivas Venkataraghavan to become just the fifth Indian spinner to take four wickets or more in a Test at Lord's.

Best Bowling Figures At Lord's By An Indian Spinner

Bishan Singh Bedi 6-226 1974

BS Chandrasekar 6-127 1967

Vinoo Mandkad 6-196 1952

Washington Sundar 4-22 2025

S Venkataragavan 5-52 1971

Interestingly, Sundar got all four of his wickets as clean bowled. Three of those wickets were top England batters -- Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Jamie Smith. He also bowled Shoaib Bashir as England were bowled out for 192 in their second innings in 62.1 overs.

With four wickets and all bowled, Sundar became the Indian bowler to have the joint-most bowled dismissals in an innings in England along with Jasprit Bumrah, who achieved it in the first innings.

Most Bowled Dismissals For An Indian Bowler In An innings In England In Tests

4 - Jasprit Bumrah, Lord's, 2025

4 - Washington Sundar, Lord's, 2025

3 - Jasprit Bumrah, Leeds, 2025

3 - Akash Deep, Birmingham, 2025

3 - RP Singh, Lord's, 2007

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Sundar also joined Graeme Swann, Moeen Ali and others in a special list.

Spinners To Take Three Or More Bowled Wickets At Lord's In Tests

4 - Washington Sundar vs ENG, 2025

3 - Graeme Swann vs AUS, 2009

3 - Yasir Shah vs ENG, 2016

3 - Moeen Ali vs SA, 2017

With as many as 12 bowled dismissals in this Test, India also became the first team since 1887 to do so in England.

14 vs AUS, Sydney, 1887

12 vs AUS, Sydney, 1882

12 vs AUS, Melbourne, 1882

12 vs IND, Lord's, 2025