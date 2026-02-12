IND vs NAM: Is ICC unfair to associate nations? Namibia captain’s complaint sparks controversy before T20 World Cup 2026 clash with India

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Namibia has been overshadowed by a pre-game controversy after Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus claimed his team was denied a night training session ahead of the Delhi fixture.Speaking on the eve of the game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Erasmus said Namibia were not allowed to train under lights despite the match being scheduled for a 7 PM start. The skipper hinted at scheduling disparity, raising questions over competitive fairness.

“We Haven’t Been Given Night Training”

“We haven't got any lights in Namibia. Infrastructure-wise, it's probably the challenge for us. So yeah, it's not a casual thing. Barring the guys who have played in the Nepal Premier League, ILT20 and the World Cups we have played, you don't get accustomed to lights and train under it very often,” Erasmus said, as quoted by ANI.

He added: “Yeah, we haven't been given night training before this game. I don't know why. I think India have two night trainings and I see outside that Canada are going to have a night training now. So make of that what you want, but we'll just rock up and do our Namibian way, which is to fight.” The comments have added heat to what was expected to be a straightforward group-stage encounter.

ICC’s Response: “Request Came Too Late”

According to ESPNcricinfo, an ICC official clarified that Namibia’s request for a floodlit training session was submitted late. “All teams were given the training schedules well in advance of the tournament - on 27 January - and requests for changes in timings were entertained wherever possible. However, Namibia's request came in only the previous night (February 10) - too late for us to adjust the schedule,” an ICC spokesperson said. The ICC response shifts the narrative from alleged bias to administrative timing. Yet, the optics remain sensitive, especially with associate nations often voicing concerns about infrastructure gaps.

Why Night Practice Matters in Delhi

The Delhi surface traditionally plays differently under lights. Dew becomes a factor in evening matches, altering grip for spinners and impacting ball swing for pacers. For a team like Namibia, which lacks domestic floodlit infrastructure, simulation is crucial. Erasmus’ remark that “we haven't got any lights in Namibia” highlights a structural disadvantage.India, by contrast, regularly compete under lights across bilateral series and IPL seasons. That familiarity could prove decisive in a high-pressure World Cup setting.

India’s Position in Group A

Defending champions India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, enter the contest after a win over the USA. With a marquee clash against Pakistan looming, squad rotation remains a possibility. There are fitness concerns around Abhishek Sharma, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return after illness. For Namibia, the game is close to must-win territory following their loss to the Netherlands. The Eagles will rely heavily on Erasmus’ all-round leadership and JJ Smit’s experience.

Associate Nations and Scheduling Equity

Erasmus’ comments tap into a wider debate around parity in global tournaments. Associate nations often operate with limited facilities compared to Full Member boards. While the ICC maintains that schedules were shared in advance, the controversy underlines the thin margins that smaller teams navigate. From a competitive standpoint, even a single session under lights could aid adjustment to dew, boundary dimensions and fielding visibility. On paper, India remain overwhelming favourites. But in World Cup cricket, preparation narratives can shape momentum and mindset. Thursday’s contest is no longer just about bat versus ball. It is also about whether Namibia can overcome structural odds and deliver a statement performance in Delhi.