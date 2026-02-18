IND vs NED FREE Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands LIVE in India and across world on TV and online?

India face the Netherlands in their final Group A clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, February 18, with fans eager to catch the live action. The match begins at 7:00 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, and will be streamed live on JioHotstar, while TV viewers can tune into the Star Sports Network. With India already through to the Super Eight stage, the contest offers a chance to test bench strength while the Netherlands fight to keep slim qualification hopes alive.

Where can fans watch IND vs NED live in India?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Indian viewers have multiple ways to follow the match live:

Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website

TV telecast: Star Sports Network

Free-to-air: DD Sports (DD Free Dish users)

Radio commentary: All India Radio

The digital stream is expected to attract massive traffic as fans follow India’s final group-stage fixture before the knockouts.

What are the match timings and venue details?

Match: India vs Netherlands, Match 36

Date: February 18, 2026

Toss: 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad venue, known for high-scoring night games, could deliver another run-fest under lights.

How can fans watch IND vs NED live outside India?

Global audiences can tune in through regional broadcasters:

Australia: Prime Video

USA & Canada: Willow TV

UK & Ireland: Sky Sports / NOW

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Myco, Tamasha

Netherlands: NOS

Rest of the world: ICC.tv

This ensures worldwide coverage as India’s campaign builds momentum heading into the Super Eight.

Why does this match still matter for India?

India have already secured Super Eight qualification after wins over Pakistan, Namibia, and the USA, but this match remains crucial for:

Maintaining an unbeaten group record

Fine-tuning combinations before knockouts

Managing workload for key pacers

Giving bench players valuable match time

Team management may consider resting frontline quicks such as Jasprit Bumrah, potentially opening opportunities for Mohammed Siraj or Arshdeep Singh.

Can the Netherlands still qualify?

Technically yes, but realistically unlikely. The Dutch remain in mathematical contention but their net run rate of -1.352 makes qualification extremely difficult. To stay alive, they must produce a massive upset and hope other results go their way. Players like Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek will be central if the Netherlands aim to challenge India and revive their giant-killing reputation.

What conditions can be expected in Ahmedabad?

Pitch: True bounce, batting-friendly surface

Average night totals: Often 200+

Weather: Clear skies, 23°C–29°C

Bowling advantage: Seamers get carry under lights

The conditions suggest another high-scoring contest, ideal for India’s aggressive top order.