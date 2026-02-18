IND vs NED FREE Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands LIVE in India and across world on TV and online?
IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming details, TV channels, match time, and how to watch India vs Netherlands live in India and worldwide.
- India aim to finish the group stage unbeaten before entering the Super Eight.
-
- Fans in India can watch the match live on JioHotstar, Star Sports, and DD Sports.
-
- Ahmedabad’s batting-friendly surface could produce another high-scoring thriller.
Trending Photos
India face the Netherlands in their final Group A clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, February 18, with fans eager to catch the live action. The match begins at 7:00 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, and will be streamed live on JioHotstar, while TV viewers can tune into the Star Sports Network. With India already through to the Super Eight stage, the contest offers a chance to test bench strength while the Netherlands fight to keep slim qualification hopes alive.
Also Read: Team India's Playing XI vs Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026: Will Washington Sundar replace Rinku Singh? Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir to test bench strength - In Pics
Where can fans watch IND vs NED live in India?
Indian viewers have multiple ways to follow the match live:
- Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website
- TV telecast: Star Sports Network
- Free-to-air: DD Sports (DD Free Dish users)
- Radio commentary: All India Radio
The digital stream is expected to attract massive traffic as fans follow India’s final group-stage fixture before the knockouts.
What are the match timings and venue details?
- Match: India vs Netherlands, Match 36
- Date: February 18, 2026
- Toss: 6:30 PM IST
- Start Time: 7:00 PM IST
- Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
The Ahmedabad venue, known for high-scoring night games, could deliver another run-fest under lights.
How can fans watch IND vs NED live outside India?
Global audiences can tune in through regional broadcasters:
Australia: Prime Video
USA & Canada: Willow TV
UK & Ireland: Sky Sports / NOW
Pakistan: PTV Sports, Myco, Tamasha
Netherlands: NOS
Rest of the world: ICC.tv
This ensures worldwide coverage as India’s campaign builds momentum heading into the Super Eight.
Why does this match still matter for India?
India have already secured Super Eight qualification after wins over Pakistan, Namibia, and the USA, but this match remains crucial for:
Maintaining an unbeaten group record
Fine-tuning combinations before knockouts
Managing workload for key pacers
Giving bench players valuable match time
Team management may consider resting frontline quicks such as Jasprit Bumrah, potentially opening opportunities for Mohammed Siraj or Arshdeep Singh.
Can the Netherlands still qualify?
Technically yes, but realistically unlikely. The Dutch remain in mathematical contention but their net run rate of -1.352 makes qualification extremely difficult. To stay alive, they must produce a massive upset and hope other results go their way. Players like Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek will be central if the Netherlands aim to challenge India and revive their giant-killing reputation.
What conditions can be expected in Ahmedabad?
Pitch: True bounce, batting-friendly surface
Average night totals: Often 200+
Weather: Clear skies, 23°C–29°C
Bowling advantage: Seamers get carry under lights
The conditions suggest another high-scoring contest, ideal for India’s aggressive top order.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv