IND vs NED: Pitch report, weather report & key stats Ahmedabad game tonight in T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED pitch and weather report: Ahmedabad set for a high-scoring T20 World Cup clash with dew likely to influence the chase.
- Ahmedabad’s flat surface and dew factor could heavily favour chasing teams tonight.
- First-innings totals near 200 have become the benchmark at this venue in the 2026 World Cup.
- India may rotate players, but conditions still strongly favour aggressive batting.
India face the Netherlands in their final Group A clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With India already through to the Super 8s and the Dutch needing a statement performance, conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to heavily influence strategy. The surface has produced high-scoring matches throughout the tournament, and clear weather ensures a full contest under lights.
Match Details
Match: India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026
- Date: February 18, 2026
- Time: 7:00 PM IST (Toss 6:30 PM IST)
- Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Broadcast: Star Sports Network
- Live Streaming: JioHotstar
India enter unbeaten after a dominant 61-run win over Pakistan, while the Netherlands must play aggressively to challenge the tournament favourites.
Pitch Report: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
The Ahmedabad surface has emerged as one of the most batting-friendly wickets of the tournament.
Batting Conditions
- Flat track ideal for stroke play
- True bounce allows free-flowing shots
- Totals of 170–190 are common; 200+ often required to defend
Recent matches at the venue have averaged close to 192 runs in the first innings, highlighting its run-friendly nature.
Pace vs Spin
Pacers:
- Early movement and bounce with the new ball
- Wickets possible in the powerplay
Spinners:
- Gain control during middle overs
- Harder to take wickets as the pitch slows slightly
Dew Factor
Dew is expected in the second innings, making gripping the ball difficult and favouring teams chasing. Captains winning the toss may opt to bowl first.
Ground Dimensions
Square boundaries: ~73 metres
Straight boundaries: ~82 metres
Despite large dimensions, the flat surface supports big totals.
Key Venue Stats (T20Is)
Highest total: 234/4
Highest total in 2026 WC: 213/4
Highest successful chase: 178/3
Average first innings (2026 WC): ~192
Weather Report: Ahmedabad
Weather conditions are ideal for uninterrupted cricket.
Temperature: 23°C to 29°C during match hours
Humidity: ~34%
Wind: Light breeze around 8 km/h
Rain Probability: 0%
Sky: Clear
The dry evening conditions combined with dew later in the match could make chasing significantly easier.
Match Context & Tactical Outlook
India’s Approach
With qualification secured, India may rotate players and manage workloads. The conditions favour aggressive batting, making this a valuable opportunity for out-of-form players to regain rhythm ahead of the knockouts.
Netherlands Strategy
The Dutch will likely attack early and aim for a high total if batting first. Bas de Leede remains their key all-round threat, while spin could be used in the powerplay to disrupt India’s top order.
Toss Strategy
Given the dew factor and chasing advantage, expect the toss-winning captain to bowl first.
