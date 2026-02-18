Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018174https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ind-vs-ned-pitch-report-weather-report-key-stats-ahmedabad-game-tonight-in-t20-world-cup-2026-3018174.html
NewsCricketIND vs NED: Pitch report, weather report & key stats Ahmedabad game tonight in T20 World Cup 2026
IND VS NED

IND vs NED: Pitch report, weather report & key stats Ahmedabad game tonight in T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs NED pitch and weather report: Ahmedabad set for a high-scoring T20 World Cup clash with dew likely to influence the chase.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ahmedabad’s flat surface and dew factor could heavily favour chasing teams tonight.
  • First-innings totals near 200 have become the benchmark at this venue in the 2026 World Cup.
  • India may rotate players, but conditions still strongly favour aggressive batting.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND vs NED: Pitch report, weather report & key stats Ahmedabad game tonight in T20 World Cup 2026Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad prepares for a high-scoring IND vs NED T20 World Cup clash under clear skies and dew-heavy conditions. Photo Credit – X

India face the Netherlands in their final Group A clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With India already through to the Super 8s and the Dutch needing a statement performance, conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to heavily influence strategy. The surface has produced high-scoring matches throughout the tournament, and clear weather ensures a full contest under lights.

Also Read: IND vs NED Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch & weather report from Ahmedabad

Match Details

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Match: India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026

  • Date: February 18, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM IST (Toss 6:30 PM IST)
  • Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • Broadcast: Star Sports Network
  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

India enter unbeaten after a dominant 61-run win over Pakistan, while the Netherlands must play aggressively to challenge the tournament favourites.

Pitch Report: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad surface has emerged as one of the most batting-friendly wickets of the tournament.

Batting Conditions

  • Flat track ideal for stroke play
  • True bounce allows free-flowing shots
  • Totals of 170–190 are common; 200+ often required to defend

Recent matches at the venue have averaged close to 192 runs in the first innings, highlighting its run-friendly nature.

Pace vs Spin

Pacers:

  • Early movement and bounce with the new ball
  • Wickets possible in the powerplay

Spinners:

  • Gain control during middle overs
  • Harder to take wickets as the pitch slows slightly

Dew Factor

Dew is expected in the second innings, making gripping the ball difficult and favouring teams chasing. Captains winning the toss may opt to bowl first.

Ground Dimensions

Square boundaries: ~73 metres

Straight boundaries: ~82 metres
Despite large dimensions, the flat surface supports big totals.

Key Venue Stats (T20Is)

Highest total: 234/4

Highest total in 2026 WC: 213/4

Highest successful chase: 178/3

Average first innings (2026 WC): ~192

Weather Report: Ahmedabad

Weather conditions are ideal for uninterrupted cricket.

Temperature: 23°C to 29°C during match hours

Humidity: ~34%

Wind: Light breeze around 8 km/h

Rain Probability: 0%

Sky: Clear

The dry evening conditions combined with dew later in the match could make chasing significantly easier.

Match Context & Tactical Outlook

India’s Approach

With qualification secured, India may rotate players and manage workloads. The conditions favour aggressive batting, making this a valuable opportunity for out-of-form players to regain rhythm ahead of the knockouts.

Netherlands Strategy

The Dutch will likely attack early and aim for a high total if batting first. Bas de Leede remains their key all-round threat, while spin could be used in the powerplay to disrupt India’s top order.

Toss Strategy

Given the dew factor and chasing advantage, expect the toss-winning captain to bowl first.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gautam Gambhir Olympics 2028 plan
Gambhir Eyes Olympic glory: BCCI may extend India Coach tenure till 2028 LA
Gold price fall
Gold prices drop 21% in 20 days; Could Trump-Putin push rates below ₹1 lakh?
Teh Pucuk
Teh Pucuk 17-minute viral video fact check: Why the link is a dangerous scam
Denim Skirt
Modern Denim Midi Skirts That Elevate Everyday Styling on Amazon
Om Birla Bangladesh visit
Om Birla attends Rahman’s swearing-In, conveys PM's invitation to visit India
Lost City of Gold
Egypt’s 3,000-year-old ‘City of Gold’ uncovered: A masterclass in engineering
Punjab Trade Commission
Accountable grievance redressal system for traders on way: Harpal Cheema
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati opens up about life-changing health scare
shivling puja
Pati Parmeshwar? Woman buries husband to the neck, performs pooja on his head
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra’s father Sunil Malhotra no more, actor rushes to Delhi