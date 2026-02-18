IND vs NED: Pitch report, weather report & key stats Ahmedabad game tonight in T20 World Cup 2026

India face the Netherlands in their final Group A clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With India already through to the Super 8s and the Dutch needing a statement performance, conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to heavily influence strategy. The surface has produced high-scoring matches throughout the tournament, and clear weather ensures a full contest under lights.

Match Details

Match: India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026

Date: February 18, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST (Toss 6:30 PM IST)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

India enter unbeaten after a dominant 61-run win over Pakistan, while the Netherlands must play aggressively to challenge the tournament favourites.

Pitch Report: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad surface has emerged as one of the most batting-friendly wickets of the tournament.

Batting Conditions

Flat track ideal for stroke play

True bounce allows free-flowing shots

Totals of 170–190 are common; 200+ often required to defend

Recent matches at the venue have averaged close to 192 runs in the first innings, highlighting its run-friendly nature.

Pace vs Spin

Pacers:

Early movement and bounce with the new ball

Wickets possible in the powerplay

Spinners:

Gain control during middle overs

Harder to take wickets as the pitch slows slightly

Dew Factor

Dew is expected in the second innings, making gripping the ball difficult and favouring teams chasing. Captains winning the toss may opt to bowl first.

Ground Dimensions

Square boundaries: ~73 metres

Straight boundaries: ~82 metres

Despite large dimensions, the flat surface supports big totals.

Key Venue Stats (T20Is)

Highest total: 234/4

Highest total in 2026 WC: 213/4

Highest successful chase: 178/3

Average first innings (2026 WC): ~192

Weather Report: Ahmedabad

Weather conditions are ideal for uninterrupted cricket.

Temperature: 23°C to 29°C during match hours

Humidity: ~34%

Wind: Light breeze around 8 km/h

Rain Probability: 0%

Sky: Clear

The dry evening conditions combined with dew later in the match could make chasing significantly easier.

Match Context & Tactical Outlook

India’s Approach

With qualification secured, India may rotate players and manage workloads. The conditions favour aggressive batting, making this a valuable opportunity for out-of-form players to regain rhythm ahead of the knockouts.

Netherlands Strategy

The Dutch will likely attack early and aim for a high total if batting first. Bas de Leede remains their key all-round threat, while spin could be used in the powerplay to disrupt India’s top order.

Toss Strategy

Given the dew factor and chasing advantage, expect the toss-winning captain to bowl first.