IND vs NZ 12th CT ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs New Zealand, Dubai, 2.30 PM IST, March 02

IND vs NZ, CT 2025: India and New Zealand are set to face off in the 12th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2. The highly anticipated clash will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with both teams already securing their semi-final spots. However, the match holds significance as the winner will finish atop Group A, setting up a favorable semi-final matchup.

India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 12th 2025 Match: LIVE UPDATES

India and New Zealand’s Road to the Semifinals

India, currently ranked second in Group A, has won both of its matches so far. In their last outing, Rohit Sharma’s men clinched a dominant six-wicket win against Pakistan, with Virat Kohli leading the charge with a sensational century (100 runs). The Men in Blue will be looking to continue their winning momentum heading into the knockouts.

On the other hand, New Zealand, sitting at the top of the group, has also won both of its games. The Black Caps defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in their previous match, with Rachin Ravindra smashing a brilliant 112 to guide them to victory.

With both teams already in the semifinals, this match will be an opportunity for them to fine-tune their combinations and test their best XI before the crucial knockout stage.

India vs New Zealand: Pitch & Weather Report

Pitch Report: The Dubai pitch has not been particularly high-scoring, with spinners expected to play a key role in crucial phases of the match. A challenging surface awaits the batters, making stroke-making tricky as the game progresses.

Weather Report: The weather in Dubai is set to remain clear and sunny, with temperatures expected to stay in the 20s ideal conditions for a thrilling contest.

IND vs NZ 12th ODI CT 2025: Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham

Batters: Devon Conway, Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill

All-rounders: Glenn Phillips, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana

While both teams have already sealed a place in the semifinals, finishing at the top of the group will provide an added advantage in the knockout stages. India will aim to improve its record against New Zealand in ICC events, while the Black Caps will look to maintain their winning momentum. A high-intensity contest is on the cards as two of the tournament's strongest teams go head-to-head in a battle for Group A supremacy.

India vs New Zealand: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul , Rishabh Pant , Hardik Pandya , Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.