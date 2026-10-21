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IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer reveals why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his opportunity

With Sooryavanshi graduating to the senior level after setting the IPL stage and U19 cricket on fire, the Indian T20I team has found itself in a selection headache of choosing between the fiery teenager and experienced Samson at the top of the order to pair alongside the explosive Abhishek Sharma.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 03:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer reveals why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his opportunity
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer reveals why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his opportunity
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