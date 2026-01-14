IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online In India Featuring Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma?

India stands on the precipice of a series victory as they head into the 2nd ODI against New Zealand at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Following a high-octane four-wicket win in Vadodara, the Men in Blue lead the three-match series 1-0. With the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in ominous touch, the Black Caps face a monumental task to keep the series alive.

Can India’s Top Order Dominate the Rajkot Flat-Track?

The Niranjan Shah Stadium is a paradise for batters, and history suggests the team batting first holds a distinct advantage. In the series opener, captain Shubman Gill (56) and Kohli (93) shared a 118-run stand that effectively neutralized New Zealand’s 300-run total. However, the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma (26) remains a point the skipper will look to rectify on the Rajkot highway.

The deeper context of this series centers on the "King's" return to peak form. Kohli’s pursuit of his 51st ODI century was cut short by Kyle Jamieson (4/41) in Vadodara, but his fluency suggests a milestone is imminent. New Zealand’s bowlers, led by the towering Jamieson, proved they can induce a collapse, nearly defending 301 before Rahul intervened.

Where to Watch Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming?

Fans wondering how to watch the 2nd IND vs NZ match can catch every ball of the action across digital and television platforms.

Live Streaming: The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

TV Telecast: The Star Sports Network will broadcast the game in multiple languages.

Match Timing: The toss is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST, with the first ball at 1:30 PM IST.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for the 2nd ODI?

With Washington Sundar sidelined, the Indian think tank faces a selection dilemma. Will they opt for the explosive Ayush Badoni or the steady all-round skills of Nitish Kumar Reddy? New Zealand, meanwhile, will rely heavily on Daryl Mitchell (84 in 1st ODI) and the opening pair of Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls to set another formidable target.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (WK), Michael Bracewell (C), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok.

How will the Rajkot Pitch and Weather Impact the Game?

The Rajkot weather is expected to be pleasant, with temperatures hovering between 15°C and 27°C. While dew might play a factor in the second innings, the surface is traditionally a "runs-galore" deck. New Zealand must find a way to dismantle the Indian top order early, or they risk being batted out of the series on a ground that rarely offers assistance to bowlers.